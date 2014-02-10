Benidorm stars spill secrets about Joan Collins!

The glamour factor is upped like never before in Benidorm this Thursday (ITV, 9pm) when Hollywood legend Joan Collins breezes in to play Crystal Hennessy-Vass, CEO of the Solana Leisure Group. This shoulder-pad-wearing ruthless businesswoman is on a mission to set things straight after all the recent chaos at Benidorm's Solana Hotel.

Here's what a few of the Benidorm actors had to say about working with Joan when she arrived on the Spanish set last summer....

Tim Healy (cross-dressing barman/handyman Les/Lesley)...

"I had a great scene with Joan. Lesley is the first person she sees when she comes in to the hotel. It's the back of my head and, of course, Lesley then turns round and starts talking to her about putting her bras on a boil wash. It's just ridiculous. She was great fun and remarkable for her age - I think she's 80. She's a big fan of the show apparently and she'd always wanted to do an episode... I met her once before in the Ivy restaurant. She did a movie with Timothy Spall, a friend of mine. She came over and said 'I'm working with your friend, Timothy Spall!. It really shocked me!"

Sherrie Hewson (Benidorm Solana manageress Joyce Temple-Savage)...

"We have some great scenes and she plays the big boss beautifully. Poor Joyce really gets it in the neck from Crystal who lays down the law. It's all good for Joyce, though - she needs a bit of a slap for being so abrasive with her staff and those staying in the hotel. Every character needs their comeuppance! I'd met Joan a few times before because she'd been on Loose Women. She kept saying she'd love a part in Benidorm. It's great how it worked out."

Danny Walters (teen troublemaker Tiger Dyke)...

"I did a great scene with her. Just wow! I don't often get star-struck but I was a bit this time... just by the way she walks and the way she is. She has that persona, that elegance. You knew she was a somebody and I personally have never seen any of her films but I know she's a big name and it was a joy working with her."

Jake Canuso (barman/receptionist, Mateo)...

"I get to insult Joan's character on screen and it's the best thing I've ever done! She was such a good sport. I was a little worried. I mean, it's Joan Collins! People my age have been brought up with her as scary Alexis in Dynasty. She's was actually very witty, real old school. She's a huge fan of the show. When she arrived the whole street was closed off, and we had about 10 policemen and security guards there. Hollywood glamour had hit Benidorm!"

Siobhan Finneran (mum Janice Garvey)...

"The Garvey family didn't get any scenes with Joan, but we did see her from across the pool. Steve Pemberton (Mick Garvey) went over to say hello and she was very friendly apparently."

Janine Duvitski (swinger Jacqueline Stewart)...

"We met Joan and she was really lovely, but we sadly didn't have a scene with her. She seems to really like the show though, which is great. In this episode we're mostly in scenes with Rustie and The Krankies, who I've seen on telly many times."

Benidorm continues Thursdays at 9pm on ITV.