Bergerac is returning for a 're-imagined series' three decades later

Bergerac is returning to our screens for the first time since 1991, with a new reboot arriving on free streaming service UKTV Play and TV channel Drama.

We know that the drama will be made up of six parts, and will be produced by BlackLight TV. Toby Whithouse (The Red King, Being Human), alongside Brian Fillis (Trust, Sirens), Catherine Tregenna (The One That Got Away, Three Pines), and Polly Buckle (Love Rat, A Discovery of Witches) will all serve as writers on the project.

Filming will begin this summer, with the series being filmed on locations including the Channel Island of Jersey. We don't have cast or plot details just yet, but it will be a "modern re-imagining" of the iconic series.

The original Bergerac aired from 1981 to 1991, starring John Nettles as the titular detective Jim Bergerac, and there'll be some slight changes to the format for the reboot.

The creators have confirmed that instead of using the procedural structure of the original, the rebooted Bergerac will unravel one "character-led" murder mystery that provides the plot for all six episodes.

We also know that it will honour the iconic detective drama, but with a "contemporary twist", as Bergerac finds himself thrown into a knotty, high-stakes police investigation where he is challenged to his very core. During this time, he will be forced to confront his demons, while trying to save his family and career.

Speaking about the reboot, Toby Whithouse said: "It's a rare honour to bring back a show as beloved and iconic as Bergerac. Our mission was always to respect the show's history and legacy, while making it impactful and relevant for a modern-day audience.

"We'll be bringing back other beloved supporting characters, as well as introducing new friends and foes. Just like his predecessor, our Bergerac is complex, driven, brilliant and flawed."

Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning for UKTV said: “We are delighted to be working with BlackLight TV and Banijay on this re-imagining of a much-loved classic British drama.

"There is a keen appetite for UKTV Original dramas, as seen by the stellar performance of The Marlow Murder Club, and Bergerac will help us to build off the back of such a successful start to our commissioning journey for Drama and UKTV Play.”