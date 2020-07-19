Beyoncé's 'Black is King' gets a new trailer

Black is King — the reimagined take on Disney's The Lion King from none other than Beyoncé Knowles-Carter — now has a new trailer to whet your appetite before the film's release on July 31 on Disney+.

It's The Lion King, for sure. But it's a more human take on the classic story (with people taking the place of the animals), and as the name implies, it's an unabashed "celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience."

The film premieres just after the one-year anniversary of the most recent remake of The Lion King, and it "reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

The trailer gives us our best look yet at some of the film's special guests, including models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, author and Academy Award®-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and JAY-Z — and that's just for starters. And Disney says a number of the album "The Lion King: The Gift" also will appear in the film.

There are four full-length music videos included in Black Is King, including "Already," "Brown Skin Girl," "Mood 4 Eva," and "My Power," which is what you hear in the trailer.

Black is King was filmed across New York City, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

Disney+ is the streaming service from the entertainment giant. It's also the home for brands such as Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar and NatGeo. The service runs $6.99 a month on its own, or you can get the epic Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month.