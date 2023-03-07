Beyond Paradise's Humphrey and Martha's wedding guest list revealed by fans

Beyond Paradise's Humphrey and Martha are currently engaged in the BBC One show and now keen fans have worked out their perfect wedding list.

The couple first met in sister series Death in Paradise and are now taking center stage in the new spin-off show. Presumably, at some point, they will finally have their long-awaited wedding and now some keen fans have not only drawn up their wedding guest list but also helpfully pictured the scene.

To celebrate Beyond Paradise myself and @Ward_Swift13 created what we thought Humphrey and Martha’s wedding might look like #beyondparadise pic.twitter.com/Rie11Qq7TZMarch 3, 2023 See more

It’s fair to say if this guest list was actually replicated on screen it would be one massive Death in Paradise crossover episode. Fans predict DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) will both be in attendance. They even think the ghost of DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller), who was murdered in the show, will make an appearance from beyond the grave.

They also believe that The Commissioner will get an invite, even though he and Humphrey didn't always see eye to eye. Judging by the drawing they also think that the wedding will take place in Saint Marie rather than Shipton Abbott, where Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Matha (Sally Bretton) now live.

Harry the Lizard will of course be an important guest. Plus Madeleine, Ruby, Darlene, JP, Fidel, Dwayne, Catherine, Camille and Naomi.

However, the wedding does appear to have some notable absences, Martha’s mother for a start! We’re pretty sure she’d be keen to see her daughter and Humphrey finally tie the knot.

Dwayne makes the wedding list (Image credit: BBC)

All this is assuming that Martha and Humphrey make it to their wedding day. In episode two of Beyond Paradise, Martha’s dashing ex, Archie Hughes (Jamie Bamber) puts in an appearance. He arrives to bail Martha out of financial trouble and it’s revealed he will be a partner in her cafe, supplying wine to her Ten Mile Kitchen.

Humphrey is alarmed by the fact that not only is he very good-looking but also he was once engaged to Martha, something she neglected to tell him.

Archie is clearly going to cause some issues for the couple and might Martha be tempted to run off with her handsome ex? Humphrey is obviously nervous about that happening and he feels he will have to be on his toes with a potential love rival about.

Beyond Paradise continues on BBC One (See our TV Guide for full listings).