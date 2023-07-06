Blindspot fans are divided as Ross Kemp returns to acting after years off screen

Blindspot marks Ross Kemp's return to acting after several years of making documentaries, and fans have had mixed feelings about the new thriller.

In the four-part Channel 5 series, we follow Kemp's cop character Tony Warden as he teams up with a local woman named Hannah (Beth Alsbury) who monitors the CCTV on a housing estate.

Hannah is convinced a local woman has been murdered but, when the police don't believe her, she decides to take matters into her own hands and puts her own life in danger in the process.

The new series has aired across four consecutive nights, starting on Tuesday, July 4, and fans have weighed in on the drama now that the first two episodes have aired.

It's been mixed results from TV fans so far, with some praising Ross Kemp's performance and his dynamic with newcomer Beth Alsbury, with Blindspot marking their first major television role.

So good loving it, I'm so glad to have Ross back on screen. 👍🏻 #BlindspotJuly 5, 2023 See more

Its absolutely bloody brilliant loving the dynamic @RossKemp and Beth AslburyJuly 5, 2023 See more

I don't get all of the negative comments. I thought it was a great openner with a lot of suspense. It's great to see @RossKemp acting again. #Blindspot I'm looking forward to seeing where this series goes.July 4, 2023 See more

Others weren't convinced by the thriller though, with some criticising the plot and saying that the thriller was a "disappointing" return for Ross Kemp. One viewer called the thriller a "miserable fail" and another said it was a "big mistake".

So we've had strong thoughts in both directions from viewers, who have been quick to share their opinions across social media.

#Blindspot If this was Ross Kemp's come back to acting, then it's a. miserable fail. What a load of rubbish.July 5, 2023 See more

Ross kemp has made a big mistake #blindspotJuly 5, 2023 See more

Not even Ross Kemp could have saved this!!! #BlindspotJuly 4, 2023 See more

Although it's been divisive, fans are still on the edge of their seats ready to see what happens when the series concludes on Friday, July 7, so it will be interesting to see if anyone changes their mind!

Ross Kemp is best known for his role as EastEnders hard man Grant Mitchell, but he had to do a lot of research to get into Tony's headspace, which is a little different from what he's used to.

Speaking about how he prepared for this new role, Ross Kemp told us: “My dad [who was a police officer for 30 years] was good at getting me to tell the truth without asking many questions. I do that with Tony — the silences produce information.

"I’ve also worked with the West Midlands Firearms Unit before. And I did research with an officer I know, who was helpful.”

The next episode of Blindspot airs on Thursday, July 6 at 9 pm on Channel 5. Episodes are also available on-demand via My5.