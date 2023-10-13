16 years ago in the soaps: what happened in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale?

One of the best things about soaps is looking back in the archives and remembering old storylines that had us gripped. But what was going on in our favourite soaps 16 years ago? We have taken a look back at all the biggest storylines from October 2007.

There was a massive explosion in Emmerdale as Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) found out the truth about her mother’s death.

Wild child Rosie Webster (Helen Flanagan) set her sights on teacher John Stape in Coronation Street.

Masood Ahmed (Nitin Ganatra) made his first appearance in EastEnders, and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) was in the marrying mood in Hollyoaks!

Emmerdale

A young Victoria Sugden.

There was explosive life-or-death drama in Emmerdale 16 years ago this week, when Victoria Sugden started asking awkward questions about the death of her mum, Sarah, and came to the conclusion that her father, Jack, had killed her.

Burning with anger, Victoria decided she was going to torch the family home and threw petrol everywhere. Then her adoptive brother, Andy, confessed that he was responsible for Sarah’s death.

Victoria put her lighter away, but a faulty pilot light in the boiler ignited the petrol fumes and…BOOM! Victoria, Andy and Jack got out alive, then Andy confessed his crime to the police. But that didn’t satisfy Victoria, who told the police that Andy also started the fire in the cottage!

Emmerdale's Edna Birch and her sister, Lily Butterfield.

Edna Birch (Shirley Stelfox) had her world rocked in Emmerdale when her estranged sister Lily Butterfield (played by former Neighbours star Anne Charleston) returned to the village.

They had fallen out a year earlier when Edna’s dark secret was revealed: that her ‘son’ Peter was actually her nephew and that Lily was his real mother.

Coronation Street

Sarah isn't happy in Coronation Street.

Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) was having a meltdown this week 16 years ago, as her plans for her wedding to Jason Grimshaw (Ryan Thomas) started to fall apart.

Furious with her brother, David, for inviting her ex, Todd Grimshaw, to the wedding, Sarah went for David. But she was wearing her wedding dress and, as her mum Gail tried to hold her back, the dress ripped.

In tears, Sarah phoned Jason at his stag party and he raced round to comfort her. But, instead, she exploded because he’d seen her dress before the big day!

However, fans will remember that they did get married – and Todd was the best man, meaning David’s plan to wreck the wedding had failed.

Rosie Webster was up to no good as usual!

Remember the whole John-Stape-Kidnaps-Rosie-Webster drama? Well, it started 16 years ago this week, when Rosie threw herself at John (Graeme Hawley) and he took her in his arms, even though he was in a relationship with Fiz Brown.

Rosie, then 16, had humiliated herself with her crush on her boss, Liam Connor and was in tears when John found her. She wanted John to make her feel desirable and he did – but he shouldn’t have!

EastEnders

Masood Ahmed as the new postman in Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Look who made his first appearance in Albert Square on October 16, 2007! Masood Ahmed was the new postman who always delivered… but not in a way that made Kevin Wicks (Phil Daniels) happy!

As they had bumped into each other when Kevin left his house, Kevin wanted to take his post but Masood insisted on putting the items through his letterbox – and gave him a detailed explanation about why it had to be that way.

Masood was a stickler for the rules in those early days but that soon changed…

Ian looked after Jane while she was in hospital. (Image credit: BBC)

16 years ago, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was keeping vigil at Jane's (Laurie Brett) bedside after she had been rushed to hospital after being shot by Steven Beale. Fans will remember that her injuries were so bad that she was left unable to have children.

Hollyoaks

Warren Fox with Louise Summers.

Warren Fox had a love-hate relationship with Louise Summers (Roxanne McKee) which was in its love phase this week 16 years ago. This was despite Warren’s sister Katy trying to tell Louise that Warren had killed her husband, Sean. Katy told Warren he had to confess but, instead, he proposed to Louise and she accepted.

Ste Hay has always found drama follows him.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) was never on good terms with Mike Barnes (Tony Hirst) and no wonder… Ste was the worst thing to happen to Mike’s daughter Amy (Ashley Slanina-Davies) so Mike wasn’t happy to see they were back together 16 years ago.

Mike showed Ste how angry he was by threatening him and trying to throw him out of the flat, but Amy insisted on staying with Ste.