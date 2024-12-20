Brenda Blethyn not keen on Vera prequel idea like Endeavour saying they don't work
Vera star Brenda Blethyn has poured cold water on the idea of a prequel series to her long-running drama which is about to end.
Vera season 14, which will begin on ITV on New Year's Day, will be the last time she plays DCI Vera Stanhope. This has led to speculation that ITV might create a new series featuring a young Vera. Of course, they did that spectacularly successfully with Endeavour, the prequel to Inspector Morse starring Shaun Evans.
However, Brenda tells us while she enjoyed Endeavour, she doesn't believe it connects to Inspector Morse. Speaking about the Vera prequel rumours, she says: "Some people have asked if there's going to be a prequel. Personally, I don't think they ever work. I loved Morse and I liked Endeavour (its prequel) but I didn't see any connection between the two shows. It was just an excuse to make a period set piece. The same with the prequel to Prime Suspect (Prime Suspect 1973 which starred Stefanie Martini as a younger Jane Tennison).”
Of course, this doesn’t mean there won’t be a Vera prequel, and fans would no doubt find it intriguing to see the cop created by novelist Ann Cleeves in her younger years.
Previously Brenda gave a statement on why it’s time to say goodbye to the beloved cop: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last fourteen years. I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role.
"The Producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the north east and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Vera season 14, which are the final-ever two episodes. will be shown on Wednesday, January 1 2025 at 8 pm (New Year's Day) then Thursday, January 2 at 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The accompanying factual documentary, Vera, Farewell pet, will air on Friday, January 3, at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
