Britain's Got Talent 2023 fans call 'FIX' over mum and daughter audition!

Britain's Got Talent 2023 fans are convinced one of the most moving moments of last night's show was "set up".

The fans have taken to social media - and even turned detective - to share their belief that amazing teenage singer Tia Connolly's 'surprise' audition was nothing of the sort!

Intriguing!

So what happened?

Tia got everyone talking (Image credit: ITV)

Last night's show started with its usual mix of magicians, illusionists and, erm, odd men wearing tiny pants and pretending to be naked (surprisingly he got a yes from all four judges!).

Ukelele player and school teacher Abi impressed the judges with her witty lyrics and sweet singing.

And Chicken Shed, the inclusive theatre group from North London, wowed everyone on the panel with their singing and even won a golden buzzer from judge Alesha Dixon!

It's probably best you don't ask (Image credit: ITV)

It was one of the later auditions that got the fans really talking.

Towards the end of the show, mum Claire arrived. She told Ant and Dec she was singing and had brought along daughter Tia for support.

But when Claire took to the stage, she announced that while 15-year-old Tia thought it was her mum auditioning, it was actually Tia who was going to sing.

"She's helped me through some very hard times," Claire explained. "I'm giving my audition up today for Tia. It's my way of saying she's fabulous."

Claire told the judges that Tia didn't know how good she is and she wanted to give her a chance to show off her talent.

Tia was shocked when she found out she was auditioning but the fans were suspicious! (Image credit: ITV)

After a few minutes to get herself together, surprised Tia took to the stage.

"I usually sing in the shower so this is the biggest thing I've done," she told the judges.

And then she absolutely blew them away with her amazing rendition of I Didn't Know My Own Strength by Whitney Houston.

The judges were stunned by Tia's voice.

"Smashed it," said Alesha, while Bruno Tonioli said she was "singing from your soul."

And an impressed Simon Cowell simply said: "That's how you do it."

Fans thought Tia was too professional to have been surprised! (Image credit: ITV)

Tia got a yes from the whole panel, but the fans weren't so impressed.

Many viewers believed Tia knew all along that she was going to be singing because she was so confident and professional.

They thought that the 'surprise' had been set up.

"Totally staged," said one fan.

"Just a set up," agreed another.

Shut up, she's "giving up" her audition 😂 #BritainsGotTalent just a set up & obviously she'll go through nowApril 22, 2023 See more

Something is slightly suspicious about this episode of #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/uuvlXQ50WXApril 22, 2023 See more

That daughter taking her mums place #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/QulEWSNxM0April 22, 2023 See more

And that wasn't all! Within seconds, viewers had tracked Tia down on TikTok where she has thousands of followers and often wows by belting out songs from home.

@mum_and_tia (opens in new tab) love will save the Day ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ♬ original sound - TIA C (opens in new tab)

But there was no denying that Tia's got talent.

"There's a star in the making," said one impressed viewer.

Do you think the audition was staged?

There's a star in the making. What a beautiful voice. Congratulations Tia & thank you to her proud mum for the suprise audition.#BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/JbUZfMbwO8April 22, 2023 See more

Oh wow Tia. You’re 15?! What an incredible gift you have. Your voice is absolutely beyond stunning! A true star and a hidden one , thankfully until now. I’m so glad we got to witness you shine tonight. WOW #BritainsGotTalentApril 22, 2023 See more

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV. Check our TV Guide for more information.