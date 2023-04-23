Britain's Got Talent fans divided over crucial golden buzzer moment

It was an emotionally charged episode of Britain's Got Talent last night, with one act, in particular, getting people talking online.

Chickenshed, which is a theatre company that prides itself on being fully inclusive, came on stage to perform a singing and dancing routine - which had a strong reaction from the judges.

Alesha Dixon, visibly holding back tears, addressed the group after the performance and said that she, 'loved every single thing that you stand for'.

She told the group, 'I love every single thing that you stand for and that you represent, inclusivity is so important, everybody feeling represented, and you do that in abundance.

'You’re giving young people this incredible opportunity and platform and honestly, I don’t know what else is more important than that.'

While Simon Cowell said, 'I've known about Chickenshed for a long time and I've always wondered when is the year you're going to come on Britain's Got Talent and this performance summed up everything you do.

'This really, really, really, really is a golden buzzer audition, that's what it is for.'

But not all fans were happy with the conclusion, with one writing, 'The most predictable golden buzzer in the history of golden buzzers.'

With one replying to the comment, 'Of course it was just was gonna be alesha too wasn't it.'

While another said, 'Killed the programme for me that.'

The most predictable golden buzzer in the history of golden buzzers 🙄 #BGT #BritainsGotTalentApril 22, 2023 See more

But not everyone had a negative reaction to the show, with another fan writing, 'Absolutely deserved as well, just being the on the show brings awareness, the golden buzzer just raises that even more.

'Beautiful to see the joy on their faces.'

Absolutely deserved as well, just being the on the show brings awareness, the golden buzzer just raises that even more. Beautiful to see the joy on their facesApril 22, 2023 See more

While another fan said outraged, 'Someone please explain to me how ChickenShed gets a golden buzzer but Enzo doesn't?'

Someone please explain to me how ChickenShed gets a golden buzzer but Enzo doesn't?#BGT is a fucking joke.April 22, 2023 See more

But not everyone had such scathing reviews, with many praising the group and one fan writing, 'A WONDEROUS performance from #Chickenshed, filled with so much love & glee! Alesha couldn't hold back the tears, nor could we! Watch #GoldenBuzzer Audition: https://youtu.be/agt9pzj3V-g.'

.@BGT #BGT2023 #InclusivePerformers #Diversity #RepresentationMattersA WONDEROUS performance from #Chickenshed, filled with so much love & glee! Alesha couldn't hold back the tears, nor could we!Watch #GoldenBuzzer Audition: https://t.co/w9ZGlX4iH1#BGT#BritainsGotTalent https://t.co/5Zmo1M8CpGApril 23, 2023 See more

Britain's Got Talent continues next week, Saturday 29th April on ITV.