Call the Midwife reveals first look at two huge new characters for season 13

There is huge news for Call the Midwife fans because it has been announced today (Tuesday, July 4) that not only is production for Call the Midwife season 13 well underway but there are also two brand new faces joining the cast.

Following the success of Call the Midwife season 12, fans have been on countdown until their favorite Sunday night show is back on our screens both in the UK and the US.

With filming for the Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas special complete, it was revealed today that filming for the show's main series is now happening and that a new pupil midwife-training scheme is underway at Nonnatus House.

The BBC has announced that the scheme will be welcoming pupil midwives Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford, and the official statement reads: "Both Joyce and Rosalind are excited by this new stage in their careers and move into Nonnatus House, sharing a room.

"Joyce Highland hails from Trinidad, and aims to become Matron of a British hospital. Hardworking, fiercely bright, and deeply kind, she has a traumatic past that she cannot conceal forever.

"Meanwhile, Rosalind Clifford is young, warm, passionate and funny. She may seem naive at times but has an inner steeliness that will lead her to make some life-changing decisions."

Renee Bailey will be playing the character Joyce and Natalie Quarry plays Rosalind.

Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford in Call the Midwife season 13. (Image credit: Neal Street Productions/BBC)

Renee's acting career has seen her star as series regular Leila in BBC/Netflix's popular series Rebel Cheer Squad - A Get Even Series, as well as the recurring role in Mood for BBC Three.

Newcomer Natalie’s TV work includes Doctors for the BBC. Her recent theatre work includes Amphibian at The King's Head Theatre in 2021.

Season 13 will follow on from Trixie's wedding to Matthew in season 12. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Heidi Thomas OBE, creator and writer of Call the Midwife has confirmed all our usual favorite faces will be returning to the cast for season 13.

Speaking of the new series, she says; “After so many years, our much loved regular characters are like family to me - and our wonderful fans so often tell me that they feel the same. I know they will be as thrilled as I am that Series 13 of Call the Midwife is full of beautiful moments that celebrate the young, the old, and the precious ties that bind them.

"After Trixie’s spectacular wedding, the Nonnatus House community feels more tightly-knit than ever, but life in Poplar has never been a fairy tale. As 1969 unfolds we will see change and challenge rock the world of our beloved nuns, nurses, medics, and midwives. Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn, and much to give."

Past seasons of Call the Midwife are available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and PBS in the US.