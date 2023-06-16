Calum Scott on working with 'pop royalty' Take That for Greatest Days soundtrack

Take That's Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald at the world premiere for Greatest Days.

Calum Scott has spoken of his joy collaborating with Take That on Greatest Days, a film based on the band's hit songs.

Singer-songwriter Calum, 34, who found fame on ITV's Britain's Got Talent in 2015, has collaborated with the band - Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - on a reworked version of their 2008 hit Greatest Day for new film Greatest Days, out in cinemas now.

Speaking to What To Watch at the world premiere of Greatest Days on Thursday, June 15, Calum said: "It was incredible collaborating with those guys - they're pop royalty! To be part of this movie and the soundtrack and to be able to sing in front of the King with them [at The Coronation Concert] was a dream come true."

Calum hinted that more music could be on the way...

"Hopefully, that's not the last you'll hear on the collaboration front. That's all I'm saying..."

Greatest Days is the jukebox musical movie that follows 16-year-old Rachel and her gang of four best friends - Debbie, Claire, Zoe and Heather - who have the night of their lives seeing their favourite boyband in concert in the 1990s.

Greatest Days tells the story of five friends who bond over their favourite boy band. (Image credit: Elysian Film Group)

Back in the present day, 25 years on, the friends reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band and discover their lives have all changed in many different ways. Can they relight their friendship after all these years?

While Greatest Days is not a film about Take That, the story plays out against a backdrop of the band's best-loved songs.

The film stars This Way Up's Aisling Bea, Ruby Speaking's Jayde Adams, Bodies' Amaka Okafor and Black Mirror's Alice Lowe, among others.

Greatest Days stars (L-R): Alice Lowe, Jayde Adams, Aisling Bea and Aisling Bea and Amaka Okafor. (Image credit: Elysian Film Group)

It's written by Tim Firth, who also wrote the stage show – The Band – on which the film is based, directed by Coky Giedroyc and produced by Danny Perkins. Take That's Gary, Mark and Howard are credited as executive producers.

The world premiere - held in Leicester Square - also featured a performance from Take That, which included their hits Greatest Day, Back for Good and Rule The World. Speaking afterward, Howard told the crowd that the film wasn't 'about the music'.

"I think the movie is second to what the story and the acting is for me personally but the music really brings the film to life," he said. "And it's so emotional, it's just a beautiful story of friendship. I've shed a few tears."

Greatest Days is out in cinemas now and coming to Prime Video in the next few months.