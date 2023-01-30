Ruby Speaking: cast, plot and all about the call centre comedy

Ruby Speaking is a comedy that pokes fun at those we all dread having to deal with — workers at a call centre!

Comedian and actress Jayde Adams was a huge hit on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 and now she plays a character who is just as popular in her own line of work.

This time, she’s the bubbly and likeable Ruby, the life and soul of her call centre in Bristol in the UK. Ruby can’t bring herself to stick to the script, in the workplace or in life in general, so walks her own chaotic path. The series also stars former Coronation Street and Mr Selfridge star Katherine Kelly as well as Ackley Bridge star Amy-Leigh Hickman.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ruby Speaking coming to ITVX and ITV1 soon….

Ruby Speaking is a six-part series will launch on ITVX later this year followed by a release on ITV1 a few months later. As soon as we know an official release date, we’ll post it on this page.

Ruby Speaking plot

Ruby Speaking follows newly-single Ruby, who works as a member of the customer services team in the Bristol call center of Hellocom.

She’s fun, irreverent and fully prepared to grab life by the horns, often joined by her ragtag bunch of colleagues. Ruby leads them into numerous chaotic adventures, including entering a choir competition they have no business being in.

Ruby Speaking cast — Jayde Adams as Ruby

Jayde Adams plays call centre worker Ruby. She has a hugely successful stand-up comedy career and has appeared on countless panel shows such as Would I Lie to You?, The Stand Up Sketch Show and House of Games. She hosted the show Snackmasters as well as Crazy Delicious and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing last year. She’s also had roles in The Outlaws, Alma’s Not Normal, Sick Note, Good Omens and The Fence.

Jayde Adams and pro partner Karen Hauer in Strictly Come Dancing 2022. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Who else is starring in Ruby Speaking?

Former Coronation Street Mr Selfridge, and Gentleman Jack actress Katherine Kelly will play Vicki while Amy Leigh-Hickman (EastEnders, Ackley Bridge, YOU) is playing Ellie.

Also, look out for Mum star Sam Swainsbury plays Mark while Joe Sims (Broadchurch) is Tom. Jamal Franklin plays Cameron, Nicky Goldie is Donna, Dan Hiscox plays Craig and Kiera Lester is Melons.

Katherine Kelly as Elizebeth in Gentleman Jack. (Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Is there a trailer for Ruby Speaking?

There's no trailer for Ruby Speaking available at the moment but when ITV releases one we’ll post it here.

Ruby Speaking behind the scenes

Ruby Speaking is created b Yellow Door Productions is written by Abigail Wilson and is executive produced by Lucy Lumsden. The series is directed by Rosie Gaunt-Mathieson and produced by Jon Macqueen.