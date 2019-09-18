Can you watch Apple TV+ on an LG TV?

Best answer: Some newer models of LG TVs will be capable of watching Apple TV+. There are four models that you will be able to watch on by using AirPlay 2.

Stream from Apple TV: Apple TV+ ($5/month at Apple TV+)

Certain LG TVs will be able to stream Apple TV+

Apple TV+ might be a new streaming platform, but it isn't going to be universal by any stretch of the imagination. If you don't have an Apple TV, iPad, iPhone or Macbook to watch on, then you do still have options. There is a small list of other Smart TVs that are capable of streaming.

When it comes to LG, there are four specific models, and each of them was released in 2019. You'll be able to watch Apple TV+ by taking advantage of AirPlay 2.

Which LG Smart TVs are compatible with Apple TV+?

LG OLED (2019)

LG NanoCell SM8X series (2019)

LG NanoCell SM9X series (2019)

LG UHD UM7X series (2019)

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is a new streaming service from Apple. It will offer up a variety of awesome new shows and movies across several different genres. You'll be able to see exclusive projects from Steven Spielberg, and J.J. Abrams, as well as actors like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell. You'll also see new projects from Oprah and even the Muppets.

How much will Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ is going to cost $5 each month after a 7-day free trial.

When is Apple TV+ available?

Apple TV+ will launch on November 1, 2019.