Casualty fans are OBSESSED with this character's 'cute' new look

Casualty fans have noticed a brand new look for some of the hospital regulars, with viewers commenting on how they love the 'cute' styles.

In this Saturday’s episode of Casualty (which aired Saturday 26th August 2023) we saw Max (played by Nigel Harman) taking command of the team following a shocking incident at Holby City Hospital that occurred at a women's march.

But it was some of Holby's finest haircuts that took centre stage, with viewers taking to social media to express their approval of the new looks.

'Barney's had his hair cut. He's so cute #Casualty,' wrote one enthusiastic viewer on Twitter.

While another said, commenting on the news looks of multiple members of the team, '#casualty they've all had hair cuts!!'

To which another fan commented, 'That was so weird!'

Barney has proved to be a hit so far on the show, with another fan commenting a few months back, 'My Dad as man in pub on #Casualty tonight.

'He told me Barney is a lovely man.'

Other Casualty viewers commented on how Dylan had also had a new look for the episode, with another writing, 'Dylan's had a haircut. The most interesting thing about this episode...'

While another commented, 'Erm. Had dylan's haircut changed midway through the episode?!'

And another said, 'All the men had a haircut same day.'

It's nice to have a little light relief from the drama. You'll have to tune into Casualty next week to see who's next in the salon chair!

Casualty is on (most!) Saturdays on BBC One. The latest episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

