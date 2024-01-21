Casualty fans FEAR this character's fate after violence in Holby ED

Casualty fans are concerned for Dr Stevie Nash after a traumatic night at Holby's ED saw her facing violent behaviour again.

In last night's instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday 20th January) we saw a continuation of the History Of Violence story arc on the show. Recently. we've seen Stevie take extra precautions, including wearing a body cam to safeguard against violent patients.

Last night, the doctor was confronted by Ray, who was aggressive with her despite being told he was being recorded.

"Tell them what really happened. Tell them I wasn't in my right mind. The judge he’ll put me away for this. Tell them it was a mistake," he shouted at her.

While Stevie replied, "You assaulted a kid who was trying to do his job. That's not a mistake it’s an unprovoked attack."



The two continued to argue before Ryan was escorted away by a security guard after lunging at Stevie.

Later she had to deal with aggressive behaviour again when another patient became angry after she refused to prescribe sleeping pills, and was clearly shaken by the earlier incident.

Casualty viewers are very protective of Stevie after the incidents, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to show their concern.

One wrote on the social media platform, 'fearing for stevie’s life rn omg.'

While another said, 'Don’t you DARE lay hands on Stevie…'

And another wrote, 'Oi leave stevie alone.'

Others praised the character's attitude in the show, with another writing, 'Stevie is my favourite Doctor in #Casualty - I love her blunt honesty but she clearly cares about people.'

While another said, 'When Stevie started I really hated her character she was ridiculous but now she is without doubt 1 of the best characters in the show.'

Will Stevie find some peace after these unsettling incidents? Tune in next Saturday 20th January to see what's next.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on BBC iPlayer.