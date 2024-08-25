Casualty star Kirsty Mitchell opens up about Faith's sudden career move

Casualty's Kirsty Mitchell, who plays Faith Cogan, in the show has spoken out about the motivation behind her character's sudden career move.

In the latest instalment of BBC medical drama Casualty (which aired Saturday 24th August), we saw Faith continue her journey to becoming a doctor, having sought advice from Dylan Keogh (played by William Beck) on the next steps.

In a recent interview, Kirsty explained the motivation behind the character's sudden career change.

"They showed in one episode where she's being slightly undermined or dismissed and I think that starts to get under her skin," Kirsty told The Express.

"There's a sense of I have to have a different label for people to not undermine me, or stop presuming that I don't know what I'm doing. Then she realised how much she knows and what she survived and she wants to take things to the next level and just move up and become a doctor."

The actor also explained that having Iain back in her life has proved another reason she is now able to go after her goal of becoming a doctor.

"When I started on the show five years ago she'd just gone back to work at that point after having a lot of time off with the kids," Kirsty explained.

"Maybe it's something that she's always wanted to do and always intended to do, and now that she has Iain back in her life and has his support she feels that she has the time to do it."

Faith has proved to be a popular character on the show, moving audiences with her emotive portrayal of drug addiction.

After battling her demons, Faith was reunited with paramedic Iain (played by Michael Stevenson) and is now looking towards a bright future.

Tune in next week on Saturday 31st August to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.