Casualty's Faith returns to the ED — but life will never be the same in new twist

Casualty has revealed what's to come for Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) as she returns to the ED in a different role.

Faith had been struggling with a drug addiction in recent months which resulted in the advanced clinical practitioner suffering a tragic overdose.

Faith's addiction ended her relationship with paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) and put her career in jeopardy. But after finally accepting that she needed help, Faith took time off work to go to rehab and focus on her recovery.

In this week’s episode (Saturday, January 27), Faith is attacked on her first day back at Holby ED and is not given her full placement as an ACD - making her realise things will never be the same as they once were.

Ready to prove herself, Faith nervously returns to work. However, she finds Holby ED is a completely different place on her first shift. Due to Stevie Nash's (Elinor Lawless) new security measures, she sees body cameras and PC Harry Sinclair (Rod Hallett) wrestling with unruly patients.

In a video posted by Casualty, Kirsty explains that Faith can't help feeling embarrassed working on reception and being forced to work under supervision, with her every decision monitored.

Despite all this, Faith has to bite the bullet and is determined to get on with the job, even when she’s violently punched by a patient when she catches them taking drugs.

Leading consultant Stevie insists that they press charges against the attacker and that Faith starts wearing a body camera. However, Faith is softened when she comes face-to-face with the remorseful patient, Matt.

As for her romance with Iain, there are certainly still feelings between the pair as Kirsty explains in the video: "She still loves Iain and you can tell it's still there. The two of them still love each other but they've been through so much and it's not a possibility for her, but she loves him."

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One