CBS All Access gets The Godfather trilogy and more than 100 other Paramount movies

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

CBS All Access today announced that the streaming service has added more than 100 movies from Paramount Pictures. (Which is good, seeing as how both are owned by the newly combined ViacomCBS.) That includes flicks like all three Godfather movies, Terms of Endearment , An Inconvenient Truth , and Star Trek: First Contact .

Of course, those are but a few titles in a sea of dozens and dozens. Hit up cbs.com/movies for the full list.

And all that's in addition to the exclusive shows you'll find on CBS All Access, including Star Trek: Picard , The Good Fight , and the Jordan Peele reboot off The Twilight Zone . Plus you'll get much of the CBS broadcast library.

"Expanding CBS All Access' library of films with these iconic titles from Paramount Pictures is just one of the many ways we're integrating the phenomenal catalog of IP available to us within the ViacomCBS family," Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, CBS All Access, said in a press release. "The service is on a growth trajectory with two record-breaking months in March and April, and we look forward to bringing even more premium content and value to our subscribers in the coming months."

CBS All Access is available pretty much anywhere you can watch streaming services for just $5.99 a month, so long as you don't mind the occasional bit of advertising in your show. Or you can go commercial-free for $9.99 a month. And both options are available with a 15 percent discount if you pay for a year up front, bringing things to $59.99 with ads, and $99.99 without.

And we're still waiting on CBS All Access to bring even more of the ViacomCBS world under its umbrella . And, in fact, ViacomCBS is putting its foot on the gas.

"We're accelerating our plans for an expanded subscription service, building off CBS All Access, with major changes coming this summer, as we track towards the rebrand and relaunch of a transformed product," ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said in the company's Q1 2020 earnings call today.

And adding Paramount Pictures is a good start.