Coronation Street's Charlie De Melo reveals why he'd NEVER do another soap after shock exit

Coronation Street actor Charlie De Melo has revealed his future plans — and it doesn't involve joining any soaps.

Coronation Street star Charlie De Melo has opened up on why he wouldn’t return to the soap world after his explosive exit tonight (Wednesday, June 1).

Charlie’s character, Imran Habeeb met his tragic end after being involved in a shocking car crash with his wife, Toyah (Georgia Taylor).

But now that Charlie’s time is up in Coronation Street, he told us more on his future career aspects and what he would like to do following his dramatic departure.

And it seems as though he has no plans to be stepping into Walford, the Dales or Hollyoaks village anytime soon!

Talking to What To Watch and other publications, he said: “I am ambitious in my own way. But I'm also sort of directionless. I'm not one of those that goes, ‘I need to be here, here, here.'

Imran and Toyah were involved in a horrifying car crash. (Image credit: ITV)

“It would be a shorter list to say the kind of things I didn't want to do. And I by no means mean this disparagingly, because it genuinely isn't, but the main sort of thing is just not to do another job like this.

“Because, one, I've done it, and two, whichever one of the other shows that would be there will never be a Georgia Taylor there, there will never be a Millie [Gibson] there, never be a Jane [Danson] there.”

Prior to playing the suave solicitor on the cobbles, Charlie made an appearance as PC Jaz Jones in EastEnders.

Charlie has no plans to return to the soap world. (Image credit: ITV)

But, the soap box has been ticked as far as he’s concerned, hailing his Corrie experience as ‘incomparable’ and that working for a different soap couldn’t compare to the amazing people he’s worked with.

“The experience that I've had here is incomparable. And to try and match it by going to another place like this, it would just be diminishing returns, I think. And so the priority is to be in an environment — a studio or a set or a theatre or anything like that, where I'm going, ‘What's that? What does that do? What's this?’”

