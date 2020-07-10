Check out the trailer for Amazon Prime's 'Radioactive'

Marie Curie led a remarkable life. As you can imagine, she wasn't always viewed as remarkable by her colleagues in the 1800s. Amazon Prime Video's new film "Radioactive" tells the story of the woman who invented the theory of radioactivity and discovered both radium and polonium. The trailer for the biopic also plays up the love between Marie and her husband Pierre, and the hurdles she faced as a woman scientist of the time.

Check it out below.

Amazon's full description of the video reads:

"RADIOACTIVE is the incredible, true-story of Marie Skłodowska Curie and her ground-breaking scientific achievements that revolutionized medicine with her discovery of radium and polonium, ultimately changing the face of science forever. Marie was the first female to win the Nobel Prize and the first person in history to win the esteemed award twice."

Now, 'Radioactive' will very likely be closer to the "based on a true story" variety, as biopics often are. All the same, sign us up!