Christmas drama in ‘EastEnders’ as Whitney unearths proof that Gray MURDERED Chantelle!

The truth is out when Whitney uncovers evidence that proves Gray killed Chantelle.

A double wedding is on the cards in EastEnders this Christmas... although not if Whitney Dean can help it.

Though she’s all for Denise Fox saying "I do" to Jack Branning, Whitney is determined that no vows are exchanged between Denise’s daughter Chelsea and solicitor Gray Atkins as she finally figures out that smooth-talking Gray is a psychopath who murdered his first wife, Chantelle.

Whitney saw an aggressive side to Gray when he recently laid into her for keeping Chelsea’s pregnancy a secret.

In next week’s episodes, the market stall holder is given more to stew on when she sees Gray’s former boss, Laura Awoyinka (Sarah Paul), and asks why Gray was sacked from his job.

Words of warning: High-flying solicitor Laura (Sarah Paul) will advise Whitney to give Gray a very wide berth. (Image credit: BBC)

Laura doesn’t hold back; telling Whitney about Gray’s misogynistic streak, and adding that she and Chelsea should steer well clear.

As Christmas Day approaches, and an oblivious Chelsea focuses her energies on mending a deep rift between her mum and Kim, Whitney urges Laura to speak to Chelsea. But the legal eagle points out that she has already tried - and failed.

Needing more intel on Gray, Whitney collars Kheerat, but it seems the once distrusting Panesar has done a u-turn. Not only does he accept an invite to the wedding, but he defends the groom against Whitney’s allegations.

Disappointment: Whitney (Shona McGarty) fails to get an ally in Kheerat (Jaz Deol). (Image credit: BBC)

Undeterred, Whit ploughs on, and gets an unexpected lead when she attends The Vic’s ‘Best Spouse in the ‘Ouse’ night and Eve makes a comment about the pub’s previous ‘Ball and Chain’ event.

Shock revelation: A throwaway comment from Eve (Heather Peace) leaves Whitney stunned. (Image credit: BBC)

But she fears she may be too late to save Chelsea when her pregnant pal calls her in a panic.

"Whitney doesn’t know what’s happened, but she thinks the worst," says Shona McGarty, who plays her.

Chelsea, it turns out, is fine - for now - but as Whitney continues to play detective, she’s horrified to find evidence that suggests Chantelle’s death was no accident.

"It freaks her out, knowing she was so close to Gray and potentially could’ve had a relationship with him," adds Shona.

"She is absolutely petrified for Chelsea. She feels she owes it to Chantelle to get Chelsea away from Gray."

Wedding hell: Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) is horrified by Whitney's revelation. (Image credit: BBC)

On the day of the nuptials, Whitney tells the prospective Mrs Atkins what she needs to hear, as Gray and Denise wait for their respective partners at the church.

Chelsea’s gobsmacked - she thought she’d seen the worst in her fiance when he bought her a cheap engagement ring.

Will she heed Whitney’s warning? And, will Whitney's discovery about Chantelle lead her to discover that her twisted neighbour also killed her fiance Kush Kazemi and Tina Carter?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.