Classic BBC game show hosted by Dale Winton set for shock comeback

Cult fave BBC game show Hole in the Wall, originally hosted by the late Dale Winton, could be set to make a big comeback to our TV screens.

The Sun reports that the Hole in the Wall rightsholders are interested in reviving the show, and could be tempted to start a bidding war between networks if there's interest in bringing it back!

Their source said: “The production company that own the rights to the show have been floating the idea of bringing it back with broadcasters. That includes the BBC, but just because it started on the Beeb doesn’t mean it will end up there second time round, it could end up on ITV or even a streamer.

"It could even lead to a bidding war between some big companies, many of whom will now be headed up by execs who used to watch the show when they were growing up", they added.

The hilarious BBC gameshow was based on a Japanese format and ran for two seasons between 2008 and 2009. Hole in the Wall saw teams of celebrities donning silver catsuits and trying to contort their bodies into all manner of bizarre shapes cut into an oncoming polystyrene wall. If they failed, they were knocked down into a cold pool of water. The two teams were competing for a £10,000 cash prize which would be donated to their chosen charity.

Hole in the Wall attracted a host of celebs across its short run. Supermarket Sweep’s Dale Winton hosted the show for its first series; while Strictly Come Dancing favourite, Anton Du Beke, presented the show for its final season.

The teams were led by Anton Du Beke and former international cricketer Darren Gough in series one, with I'm A Celebrity winner Joe Swash and ex-rugby player Austin Healey taking over for series two. Some of the celebs who took on the walls alongside them includde Phil Tufnell, Vanessa Feltz, Angellica Bell, Bobby Davro, Emma Rigby, Scott Mills, Michelle Heaton, and Vic Reeves.

An official announcement about Hole in the Wall's return has not been yet. In the meantime, you can get more info about all the latest shows with our TV Guide.