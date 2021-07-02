CONFIRMED TV LISTINGS — here's what will air on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 July amid Euro 2020 scheduling changes
By Claire Crick
The latest TV schedules have been released for this weekend.
TV listings for the coming days have now been confirmed after many TV shows have moved time slots to fit in between Euro 2020 football matches.
The schedules have now been released by BBC and ITV, so if you're wondering what is on TV for Friday 1 and Saturday 2 July, we have got everything you need to know below...
Friday 2 July 2021
BBC1
1.45pm Wimbledon
6.00 News
6.30 Local News
7.00 Celebrity Mastermind
7.30 MOTD Euro 2020: Belgium v Italy
10.10 News and Local News
10.45 Crouchy’s Year Late Euros
11.30 MOTD Top 10: Euros All Time XI
12.00 midnight MOTD Euro 2020 Match Replay: Switzerland v Spain
ITV
4.05pm News and Weather
4.15 Football Euro 2020: Switzerland v Spain
7.30 Emmerdale
8.00 Coronation Street
9.00 Endeavour
10.15 News and Weather
11.35 Uefa Euro 2020 Highlights
Saturday 3 July 2021
BBC1
12.20pm Wimbledon
6.50 News and Weather
7.00 MOTD Euro 2020: Ukraine v England
10.10 News and Weather
10.30 Crouchy’s Year Late Euros
11.15 MOTD Top 10: Moments of Euro 2016
11.45 Euro 2020 Match Replay: Ukraine v England
ITV
4.00pm News and Local News & Weather
4.15 Football Euro 2020: Czech Republic v Denmark
7.20 The Chase Celebrity Special
8.20 FILM: Pitch Perfect
10.25 News and Weather
10.45 Football: Euro 2020 Highlights
12.00am The Jonathan Ross Show: Special Guests
12.30 Tour de France Highlights
