CONFIRMED TV LISTINGS — here's what will air on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 July amid Euro 2020 scheduling changes

TV listings for the coming days have now been confirmed after many TV shows have moved time slots to fit in between Euro 2020 football matches.

The schedules have now been released by BBC and ITV, so if you're wondering what is on TV for Friday 1 and Saturday 2 July, we have got everything you need to know below...

Friday 2 July 2021

BBC1

1.45pm Wimbledon

6.00 News

6.30 Local News

7.00 Celebrity Mastermind

7.30 MOTD Euro 2020: Belgium v Italy

10.10 News and Local News

10.45 Crouchy’s Year Late Euros

11.30 MOTD Top 10: Euros All Time XI

12.00 midnight MOTD Euro 2020 Match Replay: Switzerland v Spain

ITV

4.05pm News and Weather

4.15 Football Euro 2020: Switzerland v Spain

7.30 Emmerdale

8.00 Coronation Street

9.00 Endeavour

10.15 News and Weather

11.35 Uefa Euro 2020 Highlights

Saturday 3 July 2021

BBC1

12.20pm Wimbledon

6.50 News and Weather

7.00 MOTD Euro 2020: Ukraine v England

10.10 News and Weather

10.30 Crouchy’s Year Late Euros

11.15 MOTD Top 10: Moments of Euro 2016

11.45 Euro 2020 Match Replay: Ukraine v England

ITV

4.00pm News and Local News & Weather

4.15 Football Euro 2020: Czech Republic v Denmark

7.20 The Chase Celebrity Special

8.20 FILM: Pitch Perfect

10.25 News and Weather

10.45 Football: Euro 2020 Highlights

12.00am The Jonathan Ross Show: Special Guests

12.30 Tour de France Highlights

