It seems like the spring and summer of 2020 has been nothing but change. And that extends to us, too. Cordcutters.com is now WhatToWatch.com.

So why the change? And why now? And what's it all mean?

Here comes the Q&A.

I loved CordCutters — what happened?!?

CordCutters.com started in the spring of 2018 as a sort of side project. The goal was simple: Help navigate the churning seas that are streaming services, so that you can find the best way to watch what you want, and spend less money doing it.

In 2019 we proved that CordCutters could be more than just a minimal viable product. (We call that MVP in the biz.) So it was time to think about how we could scale it up. But also in 2019 a pretty big thing happened — we announced that our parent company, Mobile Nations, was acquired by Future PLC. That's a good thing, by the way. We know a lot of their brands. We were friends with a lot of their editors.

Fast forward to 2020 — the year of unending change. As we made plans to grow CordCutters it made sense to do a bit of a rebranding, and to move the site under our new company's framework. Changes like that aren't easy. It takes more people than you'd think working across two continents to make it happen. And there are still things to tweak, so pardon our dust while we finish the cleanup.

OK — so what's changed?

Our mission hasn't shifted dramatically. But it has grown. You might have already noticed more reviews and show recaps. That's key. We're still going to help you decide which streaming service is best for you, and which streaming devices will get you the most bang for your buck. But we're drastically expanding more into the content side of things.

You might have already noticed we're reviewing more movies and shows. And we're going to ramp that up even more in the back half of 2020. Plus we've got a few other tricks up our sleeves that aren't quite ready yet.

So new framework, new look, new content — anything else?

Yes! We're going to relaunch our forums in the coming months so you can tell us how wrong we are when we slag your favorite new movie. (Or so you can help us create a strong, positive community of like-minded fans who will never, ever disagree.)

In the meantime, we're still the same people. But we're growing. We're still doing the same great content — but there will be more of it.

Thanks for coming along for the ride.