Coronation Street fans are FURIOUS over this character's 'lucky escape'

Coronation Street fans are getting frustrated that resident villain Stephen seems to keep having 'lucky escapes'.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Monday, 14th August 2023), we saw Stephen overhearing a conversation between Peter and the pawnbroker, meaning he can spin events to his advantage.

But fans weren't happy that he seems to have got away with his misdoings yet again.

'Blimey, #corrie writers- how do you get away with giving Stephen so many 'lucky escapes' and 'handy eavesdropping' scenes?' wrote one fan on Twitter.

'One or two, fine. But this? You're actually removing all the jeopardy you think you're injecting. Move it along now, please!'

To which another replied, 'I stopped watching a few years ago because of this kind of thing - it was driving me insane every night. The recent writers have absolutely killed #Corrie - so sad.'

while another wrote, 'wish someone would make a gif of the Wizard from the #Charmed episode “We’re Off To See The Wizard” shouting “what’s taking so long?!” at The Charmed Ones, as that’s how I feel about Stephen getting his long overdue comeuppance in #Corrie.'

And a third wrote, 'I really did not like this story. It was so boring and dumb and Stephen was a bad villain. Plus, did we care about anyone who died. Frankly, for me, it just made it easy to start skipping the show.'

While another said, '#corrie was pretty average again tonight & Stephen is getting way to much screen time ,with no improvement in his acting.'

While another said, 'Peter being accused of the murders Stephen has committed? Sorry but what absolute RUBBISH. I’m more likely to believe it was Hope Dobbs who did it than Peter.'

Will Stephen finally get what he deserves?

Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday, 16th August 2023 to see what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.