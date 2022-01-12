'Coronation Street' fans fear danger as bad girl returns!

Coronation Street fans were delighted last night as young Hope returned to her bad girl ways – by helping to hide runaway Joseph while his family and friends desperately searched for him!

But with Hope's behaviour notoriously unpredictable, is Joseph any safer in Fiz's loft than he would be out on the street?

Hope has a flower in the attic. (Image credit: ITV)

The youngster has been infamous for her disruptive behaviour in recent times. Last year, Hope caused the fire that ripped through Tyrone’s flat and almost killed his girlfriend, Alina.

However, recently, she seemed to have mended her ways, with Fiz mentioning only this week that the six-year-old had been better behaved.

(Image credit: ITV)

But we’re discovering this week that’s not the case! Not long after Fiz’s comments, Hope stole money from Fiz’s purse to give to her cousin, showing little concern that she was stealing. But there was worse to come…

Joseph has been feeling neglected at home, with money tight and Cheney and Gemma’s attention monopolised by the quads

(Image credit: ITV)

He became further upset when he discovered that Chesney had gone against his wishes and spoken to the school, Ches believing that Joseph was being bullied by other pupils for not being able to afford things.

(Image credit: ITV)

Ches saw how upset Joseph is, but when he went to find him to try and apologise, his son was nowhere to be found.

When frantic search didn't uncover the boy’s whereabouts, Gemma phoned the police.

Soon, the police found Joseph’s jumper, leaving Gemma and Ches terrified over what had happened to their boy.

Gemma and Ches are worried sick, but little do they know. (Image credit: ITV)

However, viewers soon learned the truth, as they followed Hope – and she headed up to the attic with some crisps for her cousin!

Hope's shines a light on the mystery. (Image credit: ITV)

While it might not be her former fondness for arson, the twist saw Hope clearly revelling in the drama she’s causing. And fans were delighted to have the troublemaker back.

"Hope being the devil again" said one.

However, some did worry for Joseph’s safety – even tweeting pics from horror films such as Silence of the Lambs and The Omen!

Hope being a devil again 😂 #CorrieJanuary 12, 2022 See more

Hopes got him in the loft tormenting him with burning matches.. she is John Stapes kid after all #CorrieJanuary 12, 2022 See more

#Corrie it looks like Hope has Joseph in some sort of "silence of the lambs" well prison! 😬January 12, 2022 See more

Can I have some crisps ? #corrie pic.twitter.com/hAAQg2VaOXJanuary 12, 2022 See more

#corrie if he goes asleep she’ll set his bed on fireJanuary 12, 2022 See more

Is Joseph in danger? (Image credit: ITV)

Is Joseph safe? And how long can Hope keep a secret that is causing so much distress?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV