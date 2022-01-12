'Coronation Street' fans fear danger as bad girl returns!
By Steven Murphy
Coronation Street shocks twist leaves fans delighted, but worried for the consequences.
Coronation Street fans were delighted last night as young Hope returned to her bad girl ways – by helping to hide runaway Joseph while his family and friends desperately searched for him!
But with Hope's behaviour notoriously unpredictable, is Joseph any safer in Fiz's loft than he would be out on the street?
The youngster has been infamous for her disruptive behaviour in recent times. Last year, Hope caused the fire that ripped through Tyrone’s flat and almost killed his girlfriend, Alina.
However, recently, she seemed to have mended her ways, with Fiz mentioning only this week that the six-year-old had been better behaved.
But we’re discovering this week that’s not the case! Not long after Fiz’s comments, Hope stole money from Fiz’s purse to give to her cousin, showing little concern that she was stealing. But there was worse to come…
Joseph has been feeling neglected at home, with money tight and Cheney and Gemma’s attention monopolised by the quads
He became further upset when he discovered that Chesney had gone against his wishes and spoken to the school, Ches believing that Joseph was being bullied by other pupils for not being able to afford things.
Ches saw how upset Joseph is, but when he went to find him to try and apologise, his son was nowhere to be found.
When frantic search didn't uncover the boy’s whereabouts, Gemma phoned the police.
Soon, the police found Joseph’s jumper, leaving Gemma and Ches terrified over what had happened to their boy.
However, viewers soon learned the truth, as they followed Hope – and she headed up to the attic with some crisps for her cousin!
While it might not be her former fondness for arson, the twist saw Hope clearly revelling in the drama she’s causing. And fans were delighted to have the troublemaker back.
"Hope being the devil again" said one.
However, some did worry for Joseph’s safety – even tweeting pics from horror films such as Silence of the Lambs and The Omen!
Hope being a devil again 😂 #CorrieJanuary 12, 2022
Hopes got him in the loft tormenting him with burning matches.. she is John Stapes kid after all #CorrieJanuary 12, 2022
#Corrie it looks like Hope has Joseph in some sort of "silence of the lambs" well prison! 😬January 12, 2022
Can I have some crisps ? #corrie pic.twitter.com/hAAQg2VaOXJanuary 12, 2022
#corrie if he goes asleep she’ll set his bed on fireJanuary 12, 2022
Is Joseph safe? And how long can Hope keep a secret that is causing so much distress?
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a
a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
