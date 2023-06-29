Coronation Street fans in AWE of 'electrifying' scene — 'soap opera perfection'

Coronation Street viewers took to social media last night to show their appreciation for a scene that they say was 'beautifully performed'.

Last night's episode of Coronation Street (aired Wednesday, 28th June 2023) saw Maureen Lipton, who plays Evelyn in the show, partake in an emotional scene with her daughter, Cassie in hospital.

Twitter users came in their droves to say what a profound effect the scene had on them, with one writing, 'Having seen it now, I'm relieved that reports about the quality of last night's #corrie were not exaggerated.

'That 8.5 minute scene with Evelyn and Cassie is the best the show has been this year, maybe longer. Whoever convinced Maureen Lipman to be Tyrone's nan deserves a medal.'

While another said, 'Cassie & Evelyn... wow, that scene. Feels like old-school, back to its roots, #Corrie. Such a great written scene & two electrifying, strong performances.'

And a third wrote, '*That* scene in last night’s #Corrie was unbelievable. Wonderfully written by @iankershaw, and performed beautifully, like a stage play. An outstanding first episode for Claire Sweeney, and proof that the formidable Maureen Lipman is the show’s greatest asset at the moment.

'It’s such a risk to suddenly show a completely different side of a character we’ve known and loved for years, but Evelyn’s pain and frustration felt so believable. One of the show’s best scenes in years, and a two hander that felt like #Corrie of old. Soap opera perfection.'

And another wrote, 'Dame Maureen Lipman - wow, what a masterclass in acting that was last night....phenomenal stuff. Hope there are many more powerful scenes like that between Evelyn and Cassie. #Corrie at its very best.'

And another said, 'Caught up with last night’s Corrie and I must say Dame Maureen was as marvellous as ever I suspect the character will be leaving soon but thank goodness it’s only temporarily.'

'Evelyn is a legend, one of the best people on British soap ever!' wrote another fan.

What's next for Evelyn? Tune in to Friday's episode of Coronation Street to find out more...

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.