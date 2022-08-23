Coronation Street fans intrigued over Beth's new look

Coronation Street fans were treated to a lot of action in last night's episode. There was Alya and Zeedan fighting to prove Stu's innocence, Stephen looking like a total wrong'un, and Kelly and Aadi deciding to get engaged.

But that's not what the viewers were talking about.

And it wasn't Steve's scaffolding either.

Instead, it was Beth Tinker's new glasses that got the fans chattering on social media.

Beth's glasses got everyone talking! (Image credit: ITV)

While the knicker stitchers sat around waiting for a delivery of silk so they could get going on another important order, Fiz and Beth shared some gossip with Sarah Platt.

Everyone loves Beth's new specs! (Image credit: ITV)

The gossip was juicy and the banter hilarious with Carla telling Beth that if Kirk was a pigeon she'd have put him in a pie.

And Beth oversharing about her and Kirk's love of wandering round in the nude.

But it was Beth's specs that really got fans talking!

Beth's fancy new eyewear, the fans thought, made her look like a celebrity.

One viewer suggested she looked like bespectacled 70s singer Nana Mouskouri.

Beth channeling her inner Nana Mouskouri tonight 🤓 #CorrieAugust 22, 2022 See more

But others had a different idea.

They all thought Beth was more like legendary Aussie icon Dame Edna Everage!

Dame Edna - played by brilliant comedian Barry Humphries - is known for her glittering taste in sparkly dresses and huge bedazzled glasses!

She's definitely got her own sense of style - and it seems Beth was channeling it in last night's episode!

What’s with Beth’s glasses #corrie pic.twitter.com/fbp95rFTbKAugust 22, 2022 See more

Beth has got glasses on, why has she got glasses on, Dame Edna Everage? #CorrieAugust 22, 2022 See more

Whoever Beth's new celeb lookalike is, the fans were united in thinking her new specs were a big success!

Beth looks cool in those specs!@itvcorrie #Corrie #coronationstreetAugust 22, 2022 See more

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm