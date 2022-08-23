Coronation Street fans intrigued over Beth's new look
By Kerry Barrett published
Coronation Street viewers think she's a dead ringer for an iconic celeb!
Coronation Street fans were treated to a lot of action in last night's episode. There was Alya and Zeedan fighting to prove Stu's innocence, Stephen looking like a total wrong'un, and Kelly and Aadi deciding to get engaged.
But that's not what the viewers were talking about.
And it wasn't Steve's scaffolding either.
Instead, it was Beth Tinker's new glasses that got the fans chattering on social media.
While the knicker stitchers sat around waiting for a delivery of silk so they could get going on another important order, Fiz and Beth shared some gossip with Sarah Platt.
The gossip was juicy and the banter hilarious with Carla telling Beth that if Kirk was a pigeon she'd have put him in a pie.
And Beth oversharing about her and Kirk's love of wandering round in the nude.
But it was Beth's specs that really got fans talking!
Beth's fancy new eyewear, the fans thought, made her look like a celebrity.
One viewer suggested she looked like bespectacled 70s singer Nana Mouskouri.
Beth channeling her inner Nana Mouskouri tonight 🤓 #CorrieAugust 22, 2022
But others had a different idea.
They all thought Beth was more like legendary Aussie icon Dame Edna Everage!
Dame Edna - played by brilliant comedian Barry Humphries - is known for her glittering taste in sparkly dresses and huge bedazzled glasses!
She's definitely got her own sense of style - and it seems Beth was channeling it in last night's episode!
What’s with Beth’s glasses #corrie pic.twitter.com/fbp95rFTbKAugust 22, 2022
Beth has got glasses on, why has she got glasses on, Dame Edna Everage? #CorrieAugust 22, 2022
Whoever Beth's new celeb lookalike is, the fans were united in thinking her new specs were a big success!
Beth looks cool in those specs!@itvcorrie #Corrie #coronationstreetAugust 22, 2022
Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.