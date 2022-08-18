Coronation Street fans predict shock romance for this unlikely couple

Coronation Street fans are convinced there is a new romance brewing on the cobbles — but not everyone is happy about it!

Viewers spotted sparks flying in last night's episode as Roy Cropper came to the rescue when Yasmeen Metcalfe suffered a panic attack.

Yasmeen suffered a panic attack but Roy was on hand to help. (Image credit: ITV)

Yasmeen had organised a fundraising event at Speed Daal to raise money for a domestic abuse charity.

But the stress of finding out that Stu Carpenter had been in prison for murdering a young woman, meant she struggled to go ahead with her event.

Yas made a passionate speech about domestic abuse but suffered a panic attack. (Image credit: ITV)

Street Samaritan Roy, though, arrived just at the right moment and helped Yasmeen to work through her anxiety.

He even donned a pinny and helped with the event.

What a superstar!

Roy stepped in to help Yasmeen. (Image credit: ITV)

But some fans thought Roy's friendly gesture might lead to more.

Viewers were convinced that Yasmeen has got her eye on the cafe owner with some predicting a new romance for widower Roy, who's been single for a long time.

Petition for Yasmeen and Roy to get together @itvcorrie she needs a good man at last! #corrieAugust 17, 2022 See more

But not all of the viewers thought it would be a good idea! One fan even pointed out — a little unfairly in our opinion — that Roy was involved in the assisted suicide of his beloved wife Hayley and that perhaps Yas ought to know about it!

Yasmeen has her eye on Roy, it might be an idea he tells her he helped Hayley do herself in now #CorrieAugust 17, 2022 See more

And some fans thought that the pairing wouldn't be a success because of Yasmeen's fragile emotional state since her terrible experiences at the hands of former husband Geoff Metcalfe.

They couldn't POSSIBLY inflict Yasmeen on poor Roy! Nope. Not having it! #CorrieAugust 17, 2022 See more

Meanwhile Yasmeen's grandson Zeedan seems convinced that Stu is telling the truth about being innocent of the murder he was jailed for.

If Zeedan helps clear Stu's name, could there be a future for Yas with her one-time right-hand man instead?

Stranger things have happened!

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.