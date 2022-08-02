Coronation Street spoilers: Stu Carpenter is arrested!

Yasmeen calls for help when Stu Carpenter refuses to leave in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Alya departs for her holiday, leaving Zeedan to keep an eye on Yasmeen. Out of hospital, Stu Carpenter turns up at Speed Daal to speak to Yasmeen but Zeedan sends him packing.

Later, Yasmeen arrives at No.6 to find Stu retrieving his watch from his old room and he refuses to leave until she’s heard the truth Panicked, Yasmeen surreptitiously presses “call” on her phone to alert Zeedan. Having received her SOS, Zeedan bursts into No.6 with Craig in tow, who arrests Stu for breach of the peace.

Zeedan rushes to Yasmeen's rescue (Image credit: ITV)

Ronnie supports Ryan at the magistrates’ court and, after the district judge accepts his guilty plea, Ryan awaits sentencing. Will he get off lightly or be heading to the cells?

Ryan is sentenced in court. (Image credit: ITV)

George is surprised to find Laurence hanging about outside the undertakers, but later informs Sean he’s bagged him a date with Laurence. Glenda and Mary are thrilled, while Dylan reckons he can’t be any worse than Frank. As Laurence waits in the bistro, Sean declares to Eileen, Mary and Glenda that he’s putting Dylan first by swearing off men. Dylan orders his dad to meet Laurence and, over drinks in the bistro, the pair get on famously.

Sean goes on a date with Laurence (Image credit: ITV)

Spider helps Toyah to pack up her flat, but later Adam snipes at Spider and Toyah in the street, prompting Spider to launch into a tirade. Back home, Toyah finds a savings account Imran opened for Alfie and as her feelings of grief rise up, she quickly orders Spider to leave.

At a follow-up appointment with Dr Gaddas, Audrey insists that she simply miscalculated her sleeping pills the other week and doesn’t need therapy. So Dr Gaddas suggests a course of antidepressants instead.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.