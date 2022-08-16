Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Metcalfe is in prison!

Stu begs Yasmeen Metcalfe to back his case is in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Zeedan and Alya sort through the case files, they come across Stu’s interview tapes. Adam points out that he was questioned for over 10 hours which is against the rules and there’s a tape missing. Alya visits Stu in prison but they’re interrupted by the arrival of Yasmeen Metcalfe...

With Alya gone, Stu tells Yasmeen the whole story of his affair with Charlie. Yasmeen tells Zeedan and Alya how Stu wants them to talk to his solicitor. Walter, Stu’s solicitor, confirms that Stu was coerced into making a confession and Alya puts pressure on Yasmeen to allow Stu to move back in as it’s clear he’s innocent and has nowhere to go.

In the factory, Carla becomes frustrated as she struggles to secure a fabric order. Meanwhile, Stephen tells Sarah that she’s clearly the business brains of the factory and she should think about buying Carla out of her share.

Later in the factory, Stephen confirms that he’s managed to source the fabric they need at a very good price. Over a drink, Sarah shares her business ideas with him and asks him to help her prove to Carla that she knows what she’s talking about.

Stephen manipulates Sarah. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer attends her appointment with the diabetic nurse, who tells her that a flash monitor might be helpful and Aaron agrees. But, Summer lies to Billy that she doesn’t qualify for a flash monitor, and later, Aaron urges Billy to call the hospital.

Summer lies to Billy after her appointment. (Image credit: ITV)

Ed and Paul arrive at No.1 to start work on the roof but Steve explains that Arnie has promised to do the job after all. Steve leaves his umpteenth message for Arnie, wondering where he’s got to.

Later, the scaffolder explains to Steve that he’s come to take the scaffolding down as the hire period has expired - and demands another £500 to leave it up. Steve calls at the builder’s yard and begs Ed to fix the roof at No.1, but will he agree?

Ellie from the Gazette calls at the bistro with some leaflets promoting a ‘Win a Dream Wedding’ competition and Kelly makes out that she and Aadi are planning a wedding. Kelly assures Aadi that they won’t actually get married, they’ll just enjoy the holiday.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8.00pm.