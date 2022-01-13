'Coronation Street' star Brooke Vincent quits the soap after 18 years

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has confirmed she's leaving the ITV soap, in order to focus on being a mother to her two children Mexx and Monroe.

This comes after people assumed she might be reprising her role as Sophie Webster, after initially leaving in 2019 after welcoming her first son.

An insider reportedly told The Sun: “Everyone thought Brooke would be coming back to the soap but her contract ended two years ago and there are no talks about bringing her back on.

"She is loving being a mother of two young boys and plans to be a full-time mum most of the time."

They added that the schedule was a major factor for this decision, revealing: "She is making good money from her own company and from various other Instagram posts - and has Kean's impressive football salary - so she isn't keen to get back to the soap's grueling schedule.

“Brooke has mentioned that she might do a bit of acting work towards the end of this year, but it won’t be on the cobbles.”

Brooke has played Sophie Webster since 2004, and the character has been played by multiple people over the years after being born on screen. The role of Sophie was played by Ashleigh Middleton from 1994 until 1997, then by Emma Woodward from mid-1997 to 2004. Brooke officially took over the role on 12 May 2004 and continued to play Sophie until 2019.

Sophie Webster has been a well-known Coronation Street name among fans over the years, involved in storylines such as her ongoing rivalry with sister Rosie (Helen Flanagan), her sexuality, and becoming the manager of Speed Daal following Zeedan Nazir's (Qasim Akhtar) exit.

It's not yet known what other projects Brooke Vincent will be taking on following her departure from the soap, but her performance as Sophie has been widely praised as she was nominated for awards such as Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress at The British Soap Awards 2008.

