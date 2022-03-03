'Coronation Street' star Charlie De Melo reportedly quits after five years on the cobbles

Coronation Street star Charlie De Melo is apparently stepping down from his role as lawyer Imran Habeeb according to reports from The Sun.

The actor, who has been on the soap since 2017 has been involved in some huge storylines over the years, including defending Weatherfiereld residents in court through Imran's work as a barrister.

But it looks like his time on the soap might be coming to an end, as a source has told The Sun that Charlie is keen to "try new things" after five years on the cobbles.

A source apparently revealed: "Charlie’s loved his time on the soap but the time is right to try new things.

"He’s hugely talented and very ambitious and wants to see what else is out there. He will always cherish his time in Weatherfield but for now, it’s goodbye.”

Imran has become a firm favourite over the last five years on 'Coronation Street'. (Image credit: ITV)

While Charlie's departure from Coronation Street is yet to be confirmed by ITV, according to reports Imran's exit storyline will play out over the course of the summer months, and there's some big drama in store.

Recently we saw Imran proposing to his partner Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) in an effort to adopt their foster daughter Elsie. They also previously fostered Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson), the teenage daughter of notorious loan shark Rick Neelan.

It was later revealed that Kelly was involved in the gang responsible for Seb Franklin's death, with Imran supporting her during the fallout that followed.

Charlie has played 'Coronation Street' favourite Imran for almost five years. (Image credit: ITV)

But Imran hasn't been faithful to Toyah, as he previously confessed to sleeping with a stranger behind her back during Seb's murder trial. Fans now know that it was Abi Franklin (Sally Carman), but Toyah still doesn't know the truth about his one-night stand.

The Sun adds that soap insiders have planned a "spectacular" exit storyline for Charlie De Melo, and Abi could play a part in this during the aftermath of their night together.

whattowatch.com has reached out to ITV for further comment.

Coronation Street continues on ITV. Episodes are also available on ITV Hub. For full listings - see our TV Guide.