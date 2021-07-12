'Coronation Street' star Helen Flanagan teases Rosie Webster's return to Weatherfield

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has discussed a potential return to the soap, following her departure from the cobbles after playing Rosie Webster since 2000.

The actress decided to leave the soap to focus on her family, and is a mum of three children; Matilda, Delilah and Charlie who she shares with partner Scott Sinclair.

In an interview with OK, Helen revealed she'd like to return but it would depend on family commitments. She said: "I would love to go back because of course, I want to achieve things for myself, but I have to put my children first.

"They're at the ages where they have so many activities and, while I can get childcare, my children want me a lot of the time. There's obviously lots of things I'd like to pursue work-wise. I'd love to do theatre and a drama."

She added: "Hopefully if I got the right role and the right theatre I could work it around the kids – whereas sometimes with Coronation Street it can be too tying with the hours."

Helen has played Rosie Webster since 2000. (Image credit: Andrew Boyce ITV)

Helen hasn't ruled out the possibility of a fourth child either, so Rosie's return to the cobbles would be dependant on her future family plans. She explained: "I wouldn’t rule out another [child]. I’ve always said in my head I wanted four."

In the soap, Rosie Webster's exit storyline involved her leaving the country to take an exciting job hosting a TV game show in Japan. Rosie's exit was very fitting, as her antics involving ex-boyfriend Antoine and a drugs bust saw her appearing on This Morning, where she was spotted by an agent who offered her the job. So quite the drama!

Recently, Coronation Street had a visit from The Queen, making it her first tour of the set since 1982, where she opened the new set at Granada Studios. This time around, Her Majesty met with old and new faces and discovered how they'd coped during the pandemic.

