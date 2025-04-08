Home and Away spoilers: Is Rose planning to pack her bags and leave?
Airs Wednesday 16 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is at a crossroads now that her brother Xander has decided not to return to Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Xander was the one who convinced Rose to move to the seaside town in the first place.
Rose meets-up with Xander's now ex-girlfriend, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), who wonders whether Rose is reconsidering her future in the Bay?
Rose isn't sure.
But as she prepares to pack-up the rest of her brother's belongings, she shares Dana's frustrations with Xander who has decided to remain living in Melbourne.
Meanwhile, Rose's ex-boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), is worried when he hears she is down-in-the-dumps over Xander.
But is kind-hearted Mali about to make a BIG mistake by cancelling dinner plans with his current girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), so he can go and check on Rose?
The sisterly bond between Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and her younger sibling Abigail has been strengthened after their scary ordeal at the hands of unhinged Nerida Mullins.
But are the sisters heading for another fallout?
Abigail offers to step-in and help at Salt when she discovers Eden is short-staffed and under pressure.
Eden underestimates Abigail's experience and soon accuses her of serving alcoholic drinks when she doesn't have the correct licence to do so...
When big brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) arrives at Salt, he walks-in on some serious tension between Eden and Abigail...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
