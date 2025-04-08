Home and Away spoilers: Is Rose planning to pack her bags and leave?

Rose is unhappy about her brother Xander's decision not to return to Summer Bay on Home and Away.

Xander was the one who convinced Rose to move to the seaside town in the first place.



Rose meets-up with Xander's now ex-girlfriend, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), who wonders whether Rose is reconsidering her future in the Bay?



Rose isn't sure.



But as she prepares to pack-up the rest of her brother's belongings, she shares Dana's frustrations with Xander who has decided to remain living in Melbourne.



Meanwhile, Rose's ex-boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), is worried when he hears she is down-in-the-dumps over Xander.

But is kind-hearted Mali about to make a BIG mistake by cancelling dinner plans with his current girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), so he can go and check on Rose?

The sisterly bond between Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and her younger sibling Abigail has been strengthened after their scary ordeal at the hands of unhinged Nerida Mullins.



But are the sisters heading for another fallout?

Abigail offers to step-in and help at Salt when she discovers Eden is short-staffed and under pressure.



Eden underestimates Abigail's experience and soon accuses her of serving alcoholic drinks when she doesn't have the correct licence to do so...



When big brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) arrives at Salt, he walks-in on some serious tension between Eden and Abigail...

