The Queen jokes 'Life is trouble!' during 'Coronation Street' tour

Coronation Street saw a very special visitor today, as The Queen returned to the cobbles 40 years after she last visited the set of the ITV soap. She was last there in 1982, where she opened the new set at Granada Studios and met some of the soap's most famous faces alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

During her visit, the monarch learned about how they'd adapted during the coronavirus pandemic, including how they had to postpone filming but managed to broadcast episodes to keep dedicated fans happy.

And she even joked that "life is trouble" as she discussed the soap's plots!

It's understood that The Queen was greeted on set by ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazelgette and managing director of continuing drama John Whiston during her visit, and had the opportunity to speak with long-serving cast members before meeting other members of cast and crew as she enjoys a tour of the set.

Footage of The Queen's visit has been shared on Twitter by ITV's royal correspondent Chris Ship, which included clips of her walking down the cobbles and being welcomed by Coronation Street cast and crew waving Union Jacks.

The Queen's come for a walk down the cobbles @itvcorrie pic.twitter.com/DRU1wcnPPrJuly 8, 2021

In another clip, she discussed the "troublesome" storylines that Coronation Street and other soaps often feature, adding: "Well life is trouble". She also pointed out that the programme doesn't feature too much trouble, with Iain MacLeod replying: "We try to balance the trouble with some niceness".

Talking to some of the actors about the "troublesome" story lines in @itvcorrie, the Queen said: "Well life is a trouble". @ITV pic.twitter.com/XOLaGA2wF5July 8, 2021

The Queen’s visit comes just months after Coronation Street celebrated its 60th anniversary, earning it the title of the world’s longest-running drama serial. It was first aired live on December 9 1960 and has seen over 10,000 episodes since it first appeared on our screens.

It's not just the UK who watches the much-loved ITV soap either, as it is currently broadcast in 105 countries around the world and pulls in a dedicated viewership every episode. The soap focuses on the everyday lives of people living and working in a northern town, focusing on relationships, careers, family, lies, murders, and so much more.

Coronation Street continues on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with episodes also available on ITV Hub.