Coronation Street star Sally Carman looks worlds away from Abi on her beautiful Italian honeymoon

Coronation Street's Sally Carman is enjoying her Italian honeymoon with her co-star husband Joe Duttine.
Coronation Street favourite Sally Carman looks far from her on-screen soap persona as she enjoyed her honeymoon in Italy with her ‘fit’ co-star husband Joe Duttine.
The soap star, known for playing Abi Webster on Coronation Street, tied the knot with Joe, who plays Tim Metcalfe on the soap, on Friday (July, 15) where she shared a snap of the occasion on her Instagram.
The romantic picture shows the newlyweds kissing under a balloon arch with a glass of bubbly in hand along with the caption: “We did 💛.”
The couple has since jetted off to Italy where they have enjoyed the likes of Lake Garda and Verona, with Sally posting a picture of the couple dining with friends surrounded by Italian cuisine.
She captioned the image: “Italy, the gift that keeps on giving 💛💛💛💛.”
Next, the actress looked glamorous wearing red lipstick as the couple went out for dinner before the opera.
Posing with a menu and smiling, she said: “Pre-opera dinner with my husband! 💛 #husbandbehindthecamera #goodhusband.”
Later on, the couple were all dolled up as Sally shared another image of her and Joe exploring Verona.
She then gushed over her new husband, calling him “fit” in a picture she shared of him relaxing in the sunshine.
“Fit husband 💛 #fithusband,” she captioned the sweet photo.
And newlywed Sally can't get enough of calling Joe her husband, because she then shared another image of Joe smiling with a beer in hand, followed by the funny caption: “Husband 💛 Did you know I just got married? #justgotmarried #husband.”
Sally and Joe met on the set of Coronation Street when Sally first joined in 2017. They then started their relationship in 2018 and moved in together at the end of 2019. In March 2020, they got engaged at the start of lockdown.
