Coronation Street stars reveal that this veteran character will be REPLACED

Coronation Street stars have revealed in a new interview that Todd Grimshaw will be replaced at the funeral parlour.

Tony Maudsley and Gareth Pierce (who plays Todd in the show) shed some light on the upcoming Coronation Street drama, which is set to see Todd move to rival company RestEasy after concerns over his salary, leaving George Shuttleworth (played by Tony Maudsley) devastated.

In a recent interview with TV Times, the pair discussed what's next for their characters and the details of Todd's replacement - 'Lurch'.

"Todd thinks George has taken him for granted and has been underpaying him," Gareth Pierce, who debuted as Todd in 2020, told the magazine.

“So he’s gone to work for RestEasy, Shuttleworth's rivals!"

(Image credit: ITV)

Tony Maudsley added, "George is hurt. They’re both stubborn and start hurling insults at each other – it gets very out of hand.

“Mary Taylor offers her services as George’s assistant but is very inappropriate with a client, so he then hires someone played by the only actor I’ve ever worked with who is taller than me – who Todd calls ‘Lurch’!”

Gareth also explained how a 'lack of father figure has affected Todd's behaviour, telling the publication, “The lack of a father figure roots some of Todd’s behaviour, and cements his relationship with George in an unspoken way.

"It would be interesting to explore the dynamic if he actually became Todd’s stepdad."

Tony then added, “I’d love George and Eileen to marry. Sue and I have lots of ideas about their wedding – it would have to be a big thing.

"I want Eileen to arrive in a horse-drawn hearse, and for George to have messed up the arrangements so they end up tying the knot in a crematorium chapel! And Mary and George’s sister Glenda as bridesmaids, of course!”

What's next for Todd and George - and will they be able to resolve their feud?

Tune into Coronation Street next week to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.