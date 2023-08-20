Coronation Street stars reveal that this veteran character will be REPLACED
Coronation Street actors have opened up about the future for their characters
Coronation Street stars have revealed in a new interview that Todd Grimshaw will be replaced at the funeral parlour.
Tony Maudsley and Gareth Pierce (who plays Todd in the show) shed some light on the upcoming Coronation Street drama, which is set to see Todd move to rival company RestEasy after concerns over his salary, leaving George Shuttleworth (played by Tony Maudsley) devastated.
In a recent interview with TV Times, the pair discussed what's next for their characters and the details of Todd's replacement - 'Lurch'.
"Todd thinks George has taken him for granted and has been underpaying him," Gareth Pierce, who debuted as Todd in 2020, told the magazine.
“So he’s gone to work for RestEasy, Shuttleworth's rivals!"
Tony Maudsley added, "George is hurt. They’re both stubborn and start hurling insults at each other – it gets very out of hand.
“Mary Taylor offers her services as George’s assistant but is very inappropriate with a client, so he then hires someone played by the only actor I’ve ever worked with who is taller than me – who Todd calls ‘Lurch’!”
Gareth also explained how a 'lack of father figure has affected Todd's behaviour, telling the publication, “The lack of a father figure roots some of Todd’s behaviour, and cements his relationship with George in an unspoken way.
"It would be interesting to explore the dynamic if he actually became Todd’s stepdad."
Tony then added, “I’d love George and Eileen to marry. Sue and I have lots of ideas about their wedding – it would have to be a big thing.
"I want Eileen to arrive in a horse-drawn hearse, and for George to have messed up the arrangements so they end up tying the knot in a crematorium chapel! And Mary and George’s sister Glenda as bridesmaids, of course!”
What's next for Todd and George - and will they be able to resolve their feud?
Tune into Coronation Street next week to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.