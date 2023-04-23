Coronation Street veteran issues an update on surprise return

Coronation Street veteran Helen Flanagan has spoken about whether she'd make a return to the cobbles as iconic character Rosie Webster.

Helen left Weatherfield in 2012 before she returned for a brief storyline from 2017 to 2018, but has remained a firm favourite in terms of veteran Corrie stars.

On Friday's episode of Loose Women, Helen discussed how she was meant to come back to the ITV show, but an illness during pregnancy meant the plans were unfortunately delayed.

Helen explained to the rest of the Loose Women panel when talking, "I had hyperemesis and I became really poorly with my pregnancy, it was awful."

Helen suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum while she was expecting her three children, Delilah, Matilda and Charlie.

Hyperemesis essentially means bad nausea and vomiting, a common feature of pregnancy, but also a debilitating one.

But Helen said that despite the hold-up due to her pregnancy symptoms, she would still hope to return to the cobbles one day, particularly if she could bring some of her real-life experiences to the character she used to play.

She also added, "I would love Rosie to be a mum. I would love to come back at some point and Sally being real-life a grandma.

"I'd like to do that. I think that would be great."

So might we see Helen making a return to the cobbles? We're sure vintage Corrie fans would be glad to see Rosie returning to her previous antics on the ITV show.

