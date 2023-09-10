Coronation Street viewers FURIOUS with this character after 'gullible' decision
Coronation Street fans have taken to social media to slate Tyrone after his latest move
Coronation Street viewers are furious with Tyrone after the latest turn of events saw him siding with mother Cassie - and alienating popular character Evelyn in the process.
The last instalment of Coronation Street (which aired Friday, 9th September 2023) caused viewers of the ITV show take to Twitter to show their outrage that Tyrone has fallen for Cassie's 'porky pies'.
'Cassie telling porky pies - no wonder Tyrone is buying it,' wrote one fan on Twitter.
To which another fan replied, 'Be fair to Tyrone who wouldn't believe, Cassie your mother who you barely know and bought drugs with the money you gave her for her grandaughter's present only yesterday, told you that she was a prostitute before begging you not to tell Evelyn? Oh just Tyrone?'
Cassie telling porky pies - no wonder Tyrone is buying it #CorrieSeptember 7, 2023
While another wrote, 'I can(not) believe Tyrone wants to bring his Mum back into the house?'
I can(not) believe Tyrone wants to bring his Mum back into the house? #CorrieSeptember 8, 2023
While another fan wrote, 'Tyrone when it all goes pear shaped don’t go running back to Evelyn!'
To which another fan replied, 'Annoying just falls for her lies.'
And the original tweeter replied, 'He is so gullible.'
Tyrone when it all goes pear shaped don’t go running back to Evelyn ! #CorrieSeptember 7, 2023
While another said, 'Will Fiz get back and go: "Where are the girls?" And Tyrone has to explain how the SS came round after they both got sick trying grannie Cass's pills and she was considered a dangerous influence while he was deemed unfit as a father for putting his daughters in danger.'
And another Corrie fan said, 'Does anyone else not like Tyrone's mum? I loved watching corrie but now I don't like watching it at all due to Tyrone's mum.'
Does anyone else not like Tyrone's mum? I loved watching corrie but now I don't like watching it at all due to Tyrone's mum #CorrieSeptember 8, 2023
Will Tyrone finally see sense and figure out that Cassie is lying - and will it be too late to resolve his relationship with Evelyn? Tune in next week to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.