Coronation Street viewers FURIOUS with this character after 'gullible' decision

Coronation Street viewers are furious with Tyrone after the latest turn of events saw him siding with mother Cassie - and alienating popular character Evelyn in the process.

The last instalment of Coronation Street (which aired Friday, 9th September 2023) caused viewers of the ITV show take to Twitter to show their outrage that Tyrone has fallen for Cassie's 'porky pies'.

'Cassie telling porky pies - no wonder Tyrone is buying it,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

To which another fan replied, 'Be fair to Tyrone who wouldn't believe, Cassie your mother who you barely know and bought drugs with the money you gave her for her grandaughter's present only yesterday, told you that she was a prostitute before begging you not to tell Evelyn? Oh just Tyrone?'

While another wrote, 'I can(not) believe Tyrone wants to bring his Mum back into the house?'

While another fan wrote, 'Tyrone when it all goes pear shaped don’t go running back to Evelyn!'

To which another fan replied, 'Annoying just falls for her lies.'

And the original tweeter replied, 'He is so gullible.'

While another said, 'Will Fiz get back and go: "Where are the girls?" And Tyrone has to explain how the SS came round after they both got sick trying grannie Cass's pills and she was considered a dangerous influence while he was deemed unfit as a father for putting his daughters in danger.'

And another Corrie fan said, 'Does anyone else not like Tyrone's mum? I loved watching corrie but now I don't like watching it at all due to Tyrone's mum.'

Will Tyrone finally see sense and figure out that Cassie is lying - and will it be too late to resolve his relationship with Evelyn? Tune in next week to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.