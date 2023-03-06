Coronation Street viewers praise 'uncomfortable' storyline
Coronation Street's Aaron Sandford did the unthinkable in Friday night's episode.
Coronation Street took a turn for the sinister on Friday night (March 3, 2023) as shocking events unfolded between Amy and Aaron Sandford.
Earlier on in the Coronation Street episode Amy and Aaron end up back at her flat playing drinking games. One thing soon led to another, and the pair kissed, but Amy pulled away, consumed with guilt.
After Amy went to bed in a drunken stupor, Aaron followed her upstairs and the pair kissed again. But the exchange was again halted by Amy, who began to feel unwell. Later, it was revealed that Aaron continued to have sex with Amy without her consent.
As expected, Coronation Street fans have had an emotive response to the storyline, which explores the theme of sexual abuse, rape and consent.
'Tough watch last night, scenes were dark & really uncomfortable, huge respect to you for taking on this very strong storyline, thank you was amazing. #corrie,' wrote one viewer on Twitter.
'Don't watch #Corrie anymore but for every person saying "not Aaron, he's so likeable", there'll be twice as many girls & women who've met an Aaron,' said another concerned fan.
While another said, 'Me sat watching #Corrie waiting for Jacob to burst through the door and beat up Aaron. It’s always the quiet ones.'
And another wrote of the topic, 'After watching Corrie I bet a majority of women are having horrible flashbacks about a time when it happened to them. Back then it was our own fault for getting too drunk. Look after yourself, ladies. #Corrie.'
Coronation Street worked with The Schools Consent Project to tell tackle the issue as accurately and sensitively as possible. You can find out more about the organisation here (opens in new tab).
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
