Coronation Street viewers predict legend's return after horrifying episode airs

Coronation Street took a dark turn last night when things came to a head for Daisy Midgeley and her stalker ordeal — but fans are convinced this means an iconic character could be returning to the cobbles.

In last night's Coronation Street (Monday, March 27, 2023), Daisy suffered a horrific assault at the hands of her menacing stalker, who threw acid in her face before her wedding day, cruelly taunting her that no one will want her after the attack.

"You think everybody wants you because you're so perfect, aren't you? Nobody's going to want you after this," he said as he threw the acid in Daisy's direction. But in a shocking twist, it was Ryan Connor who became the victim of the acid attack by stepping in the way to save Daisy.

Viewers had an emotional response online to the horrifying turn of events, commenting on how the portrayal stirred up some uncomfortable emotions. But as well as hailing the episode the best they'd ever seen, they have also called for the return of Michelle Connor, played by Kym Marsh.

Fans have called for Kym Marsh to return as Michelle Connor. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans will know Michelle is Ryan's biological mum, but after leaving Weatherfield back in 2019, could Ryan's horrific injuries bring her back to her son's side when he needs her the most?

Fans are calling for her return on social media and shared their hopes at seeing the character on our screens again...

Other fans of the ITV show praised the characters' acting skills, writing, 'Actually found the Daisy & Ryan scenes in last nights #CoronationStreet fantastically acted, I felt really nauseous watching it though, I get that's the whole point though!'

And another fan said, 'so hard to watch tears & weeping edge of the sofa drama. phenomenal scenes tonight cast & crews all involved in making this storyline of daisy & Justin turn out the way it did awesome. massive credits go out to the lovely Charlotte & Ryan Prescott, superb performance.'

Coronation Street worked alongside The Katie Piper Foundation and Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) on the storyline, aiming to highlight the devastating effects of an acid attack and how it can continue to affect victims long after the event.

Tune in later this week to find out what's next for Daisy and Ryan after their ordeal.

