Coronation Street's Charlotte Jordan reveals MORE drama as Daisy falls for TWO people

Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan has confirmed there's a love triangle coming up for her character Daisy Midgeley.

In recent scenes, Daisy has been catfishing her best friend Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), after his confidence hit an all-time low following the devastating acid attack.

Ryan's girlfriend Crystal has abandoned him, but Daisy wanted to keep him happy so she pretended to be her, but it's all about to come crashing down when Ryan discovers the truth about what's been going on.

Daisy's life has taken a dramatic turn since the acid attack, which happened when she was due to marry Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard). She never got the chance to walk down the aisle and now, actress Charlotte Jordan has revealed Daisy's got feelings for both Daniel and Ryan.

Speaking to Metro, Charlotte said: "Daisy is devastated because what can she say? She knows she is fully in the wrong so she can only try and justify it from where her intentions were coming from, but she knows that it was not the right thing to do and she knows that lying about it was also not the right thing to do.

"These are decisions she has made so she has to deal with the punishments now. Ryan’s reaction is entirely justified and it’s her own fault! She lies, she’s deceitful and she gets herself into these situations!"

Charlotte's got her own thoughts on what she thinks is best for her character in the long run. While she's growing closer to Ryan, with the two even sharing a kiss, the actress doesn't think it's the right decision.

Ryan Connor and Daisy Midgeley are caught together in upcoming scenes. (Image credit: ITV)

She adds: "Daisy does have a lot in common with Ryan, like similar interests, so if it was a genuine thing that didn’t stem from trauma then it could be something quite good.

"But at the end of the day, that’s not what happens so I think she would be better with Daniel in the long term."

Charlotte concluded: "I feel like the trauma of the stalking incident has made her more jaded and she trusts the world less. She is a lot more conscious of the choices that she’s making with things like what she wears, how much makeup she wears, and how she wears her hair."

In upcoming episodes, Daisy's complicated love life will be explored further, with Ryan learning the truth about who's been catfishing him. But will he ever be able to move on from such a betrayal?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.