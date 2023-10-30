Coronation Street's Peter Barlow to EXIT in huge Christmas storyline

Coronation Street star Chris Gascoyne is said to be leaving the soap this December in a big Christmas storyline.

First-look images, which were obtained by Digital Spy, show Chris thought to be filming his final scenes, with the site claiming that his exit episode is due to air on Boxing Day (December 26).

But despite his departure, the door is open for him to potentially return to the cobbles, which is why he hasn't been killed off!

Sharing the new photos, Digital Spy reports: "Peter is pictured arriving at the station as a tram pulls in before he steps onto the tram, which appears to be heading towards Piccadilly. He looks thoughtful as he makes his departure while holding onto his bags."

Chris Gascoyne has played the role of Ken Barlow's son since 2000 and has taken on several intense storylines, including the most recent one where fans were curious whether or not he'd be exiting in the back of a police car.

Peter was responsible for killing Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) at the end of Super Soap Week. In dramatic scenes, Peter saw Stephen holding Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) hostage and drove into the evil businessman.

But it seems, for now at least, he has avoided jail time for Stephen's death with DS Swain (Vicky Myers) confirming to Peter that he wouldn’t be going to prison as no one could prove he wanted to commit murder.

Peter Barlow attacked Stephen Reid in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

It seems like he's got away with murder, but it will certainly be interesting to see if there are any long-term repercussions for Peter in the future.

Chris Gascoyne is officially on a "long break" from Coronation Street while he focuses on other projects, including a pantomime run where he plays Captain Hook in The All New Adventures of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

Confirming his role on Instagram, the theatre wrote: "The Alban Arena is delighted to announce Coronation Street Legend Chris Gascoyne will star as Captain Hook in The All New Adventures of Peter Pan this pantomime season!"

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.