Could your favorite Netflix show be pulled in UK because of potential new streaming rules?

Netflix might need to comply with new regulations in the UK market.

Netflix could potentially remove shows from its UK library following proposed new regulations that fight for "due impartiality" across its content. This could have an effect on some of Netflix's biggest shows and movies, should they be required to act within the regulations proposed by the latest media bill.

According to an exclusive report by Deadline: "Ministers in the UK want media regulator Ofcom to police streaming giants in a similar way to traditional broadcasters, meaning the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could be fined up to £250,000 ($310,000) for carrying harmful content."

There are plans to introduce "due impartiality" rules for streamers under the Media Bill, stating that major streamers must consider impartiality in the context of contemporary events, especially with regard to "current public policy" and matters of "political or industrial controversy."

While it is unlikely that huge Netflix shows such as Stranger Things, The Night Agent and Bridgerton are going to be taken off the streaming channel, there has been a suggestion by Netflix's UK Head of Policy Benjamin King in a chat with Deadline that the impartiality rules could have an effect on delivering documentaries to UK audiences.

In a public statement, Netflix responded by saying: "The range and variety of Netflix's content, generally considered a strength of our offering in terms of maximizing choice for British viewers, could equally become a potential source of risk from a compliance perspective if it fell within Ofcom's remit."

They add: "Without considerably greater clarity around the scope and application of these provisions, it would inevitably be easier to remove content pre-emptively from our UK catalogue than risk an onerous compliance burden and potential liability."

Netflix is known for plenty of hit series including Stranger Things, which has drawn in a record number of viewers. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has hit back at the proposed regulations by claiming there is a difference between linear television and streaming services, with viewers making an informed choice about what they want to watch.

They said that the regulation of streaming services should be different from traditional broadcasters. The argument is that viewers make "active decisions to watch Netflix content," whereas people may "accidentally stumble across potentially harmful shows on linear TV."

These sentiments have been echoed by fellow streamer Disney Plus, who said: "Given the differences between linear broadcasting and VoD, the robust audience protection measures put in place by most VoD services, the varying consumer propositions and brand promises made by different VoD services, it seems inappropriate to apply uniform rules on all VoD services, whether that is strict content rules or mandated ratings."

It is not yet known what this could mean for the future of Netflix UK, as no concrete decisions have been made following this proposed bill, so we will have to wait and see what the outcome of this is.