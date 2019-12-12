Crisis on Infinite Earths: When it airs, how to watch, and everything we know so far

What You Need to Know • The epic crossover will spread across 5 of CW's Arrowverse shows. • Crisis on Infinite Earths is based on a comic book under the same name. • Crisis on Infinite Earths will begin on Sunday, December 8th, and end on Tuesday, January 14th.

In case you haven't heard, the CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths will be the most epic, most complicated, and biggest Arrowverse crossover on any screen, small and large. Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow will all converge into one unforgettable story that will be spread out over a four-week run. It could reshape the Arrowverse as we know it.

Here is everything we know so far, the truths, the rumors, and how to prepare yourself for the most insane live-action superhero crossover ever.

First off, what is Crisis on Infinite Earths?

CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths is based on the comic book crossover with the same title that was published in April 1985 and came to a conclusion in March 1986. Marv Wolfman wrote the 12-issue story arc, and George Perez penciled it. It had most of the DC heroes and villains joining forces to battle Anti-Monitor, a monstrous being that embodied anti-matter and evil. Of course, our heroes were jumping throughout multiple DC universes to do it.

Crisis on Infinite Earths is considered one of the great DC comic book stories ever written. It was a way to streamline the unwieldy continuity of DC Comics up to that point, and it worked. To have it come to life as a live-action show is not only every comic book fan's dream come true, but it's fantastic for anyone who loves superheroes, sci-fi, and great storytelling.

When this is all said and done, the CW Arrowverse could end up being launched into a new and exciting direction with new or even alternate characters. Fan favorites can die or be reborn. We just don't know; anything is possible.

What we know

Crisis on Infinite Earths will take place between five Arrowverse shows, with most of the characters playing a large role in the series or making an appearance. This includes not only superheroes, but also non-superhero characters from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

The epic crossover will also take place in multiple alternative universes. We will most likely see alternate versions of Arrowverse characters or even heroes and villains that have made an appearance in the Arrowverse.

Who is involved

It's safe to say that popular characters from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow will either be playing a significant or a supporting role during the crossover. It has also been confirmed that other characters such as Black Lightning, The Monitor, The Anti-Monitor, Pariah, and Lois Lane will be making an appearance.

Some of the biggest news of Crisis on Infinite Earths is we will have three Supermans from different timelines. This event will use actors from various Superman projects: Brandon Routh from the 2006 film Superman Returns , Tom Welling from Smallville , and the current CW Superman Tyler Hoechlin.

Brandon Routh currently plays Ray Palmer, a.k.a The Atom in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, so it will be interesting to see how the CW handles Routh playing both characters.

Of course, with multiple Superman's showing up, you can also expect various Lois Lanes! Smallville's Erica Durance is all set to reprise her role as Superman's main squeeze, while the CW's current Lois Lane, Elizabeth Tulloch, is also involved. The two of them recently shared a photo of themselves hanging out on the Crisis set. This means the two Lois Lanes will most likely be bumping into each other during some part of the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline.

We will also see Kevin Conroy as a live-action Batman from the future. Conroy, who has been the signature voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman the Animated Series since the cartoon debuted in 1992, along with multiple animated Batman projects , will make his debut live-action on-screen appearance as an older version of the world's greatest detective. For many fans, Conroy is considered the best Batman outside of Michael Keaton , myself included. Conroy will be playing a retired Bruce Wayne like in Batman Beyond, only he will be wearing an exo-skeleton suit over everyday clothes. However, you do get a glimpse of the last suit Batman wore before retiring.

More recent Batman news is that Michael Keaton himself will be showing up as the Caped Crusader from Tim Burton's 1989 Batman during Crisis on Infinite Earths, sort of. A recent newspaper article seen on the set of the crossover references Keaton's Bruce Wayne getting married to Selina Kyle AKA Catwoman. The newspaper will be used in a scene with actor Robert Wuhl, who played news reporter Alexander Knox in the same 1989 Batman film along with Keaton.

One of the coolest confirmed pieces of news is that Ashley Scott will be suiting back up as the Huntress from the WB's short-lived show, Birds of Prey . It wasn't the greatest superhero TV show, but the show was a lot of fun. It mostly suffered from bad writing, and it had a lot of terrible CG. Fans hated it, and unfortunately, the show was canceled. Birds of Prey was a super team of women heroes made up of the Huntress, the Black Canary, and Oracle, who all stepped up to fight crime in Gotham City after Batman decided to abandon the city. I'm excited to see how the CW will play this out since Conroy will be playing Batman, and Rachel Skarsten, who is the CW's current Batwoman , played Black Canary in Birds of Prey.

Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer Morningstar from the show Lucifer, has been spotted on the Crisis on Infinite Earths set, filming a scene with other characters involved with the crossover. Also confirmed is Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex for the ambitious crossover event.

More and more information keeps popping up on the internet as we get closer to Crisis on Infinite Earths. A quick #crisisoninfiniteearths hashtag search on Instagram is pulling up a lot of fantastic cast group photos, giving us a sneak peek of what our heroes will look like during the insane five-day crossover.

With everything we know, there is a slew of juicy rumors floating around about Crisis on Infinite Earths. Some are big, and if they are authentic, it will be a big win for fans of the CW's Arrowverse and fans of superheroes in general.

The biggest rumor floating around out there is Mark Hamill, who played The Trickster in the original CBS Flash series from the 80s and reprised the role in CW's The Flash, might show up as the Joker. Hamill is already familiar with the Joker since he has been providing the voice of the character in the Batman Animated Series since the show began back in 1992.

Other rumors include Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman, Helen Slater as Supergirl, members of the Titans making an appearance, plus the possible CW debut of the Green Lantern Corps. While Justin Hartley, who played Oliver Queen on the show Smallville, is rumored to have a small role in the mega-crossover.

Regardless, in the end, we are getting one awesome crossover event that includes multiple characters from DC TV shows and movies throughout the years.

How to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths

The CW plans on spreading out Crisis on Infinite Earths across five episodes that will start with Supergirl on Dec. 8 and end with DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14. You can watch each show during their live broadcast as long as you're a cable subscriber.

If you are a YouTubeTV subscriber, you can stream episodes live, or watch them the next day with your DVR through a Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox One, Android TV, Fire TV, Android TV, as well as LG, Samsung, Hisense, Vizio, and Sharp TV's.

If you miss an episode, no worries, because you can catch current episodes on the CW's app which is available for iOS , Android , and Microsoft devices such as a Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, XBox One, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and AirPlay.

You can also stream episodes live on Hulu+Live TV and through AT&T TV Now subscriptions.

You might also want to catch up on older episodes to get yourself ready for the massive crossover event. The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl are all streaming on Netflix through devices such as Apple TV , Roku , Chromecast , Xbox One , Android TV , and Amazon Fire TV .

Crisis on Infinite Earths will air over four weeks starting on December 8th and will end on January 14th with back to back episodes of Arrow and DC's Legend of Tomorrow. Schedule below.

Supergirl: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

Batwoman: Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

The Flash: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

Arrow: Tuesday, Jan 14 at 8 p.m.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Tuesday, Jan 14. at 9 p.m.

Keep checking back for new rumors and updates. Please leave a comment and tell us what you're excited about or what characters you'd like to make an appearance during Crisis on Infinite Earths.

