'Dancing on Ice' songs and celebrities for week one revealed

Songs for the first episode of 'Dancing on Ice' have been announced.

Dancing on Ice arrives on ITV on Sunday, Jan. 16 2022 at 6.30 pm, and fans are ready to tune in each weekend to see our stars taking to the ice hoping to be crowned 2022 Dancing on Ice winner.

On Sunday night we'll see our first six celebrities competing, and the remaining six will perform their routines the following week. Each couple will be judged by ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, as well as Ashley Banjo and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse who has replaced John Barrowman.

Jayne Torvill has already teased who she's looking forward to seeing, revealing: "I think there’s probably about five or six so that’s what makes it exciting this year. You've got Brendan Cole with his ballroom background, you’ve got Kimberly Wyatt with her choreographic dance background, and because we’ve seen her in training a few times I’ve really noticed that she’s incredibly supple. She’s got really elegant lines and her skating is coming along really well too."

'Dancing on Ice' week one songs

Bez and Angela will skate to Step On by Bez' own group, Happy Mondays.

Kimberley and Mark will perform a routine to What About Us by Pink.

Kye and Tippy are skating to Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal.

Sally and Matt will do their routine to She's Always A Woman by Billy Joel.

Brendan and Vanessa will perform to Black Betty by Ram Jam.

Finally, Ria and Lukasz will skate to Treat People With Kindness by Harry Styles.

A clip from the first episode has been revealed which introduces us to the celebrities taking part, including some footage from the all-important rehearsals...

It's not yet known exactly what the routines will look like, so we'll have to wait and see when the series kicks off at the weekend.

Last series, it was Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay who skated his way to victory, but who will follow in his footsteps this time around?

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV and ITV Hub.