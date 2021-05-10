Dave Bautista joins the cast of 'Knives Out 2'

We've got our first official casting news for Knives Out 2! Deadline is reporting that Dave Bautista will be joining Daniel Craig in the sequel to Rian Johnson's smash-hit Knives Out. Netflix recently paid a very pretty penny to ensure they have the rights to the the film (as well as the third entry in the trilogy).

Fans have been clamoring for any news what-so-ever on the sequel, so this casting announcement has been met with a stellar reaction from all those exited for the continuation. Given Bautista's comedy chops, this is a huge win for Knives Out. Netflix has made no comment on the news.

Bautista will still complete his role as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 as well as Thor: Love and Thunder, but the former wrestler has made it clear that he won't be continuing the role after the close of the Guardians trilogy. With those films, as well as his starring role in Zack Snyder's upcoming Army of the Dead, Bautista will remain quite busy over the coming few years.

Despite the exciting casting news, we still know next to nothing about Knives Out 2 outside of the details above. Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig are returning, there will be a twisty-turny new mystery, and the Thrombey family will not be involved in any capacity. Then again, we didn't know a ton about the first entry, either, and that worked out just fine for everyone involved. Though, as we get closer to the release, you can expect a few more details to get spilled. Stay tuned!