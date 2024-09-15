David Mitchell shares exciting news with fans about new BBC show: 'I cannot wait!'

David Mitchell has announced he's starring in a new BBC show – and fans are delighted about the upcoming drama.

The former Peep Show star will star in the new detective show Ludwig on BBC One, which will launch on Wednesday, September 25th.

The actor announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) this weekend, writing, 'I'm excited to announce the start of a new detective show which I'm in, alongside the brilliant Anna Maxwell Martin.

'It's called Ludwig and episode one is on Weds 25th September at 9pm on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. I think it's gripping, funny and intriguing. I hope you will too.'

I'm excited to announce the start of a new detective show which I'm in, alongside the brilliant Anna Maxwell Martin. It's called Ludwig and episode one is on Weds 25th September at 9pm on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. I think it's gripping, funny and intriguing. I hope you will too. pic.twitter.com/9Tt1LcEAnnSeptember 14, 2024

A clip from the show accompanied the post, showing David in action in his new role.

Fans were quick to show their support, with one writing in response to the post, 'I saw the trailer and hope it goes well for you and the whole team - in front of camera and behind. I'll be watching from the metropolis of #swindon.'

While another said, 'I live in the US but have grown to love your dry wit and I find you extremely funny. Hope it's a success so I can see it on Britbox.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And another wrote, 'Nice - well done. You know - I'm reminded of Robbie Coltrane and his performance in Cracker - and he was just stupendously good. You'll also be amazing in this im sure. Best of luck with it.'

And another said, 'Best news all week. Have just finished second rewatch of upstart crow and was considering my 10th rewatch of peep show. Happy birthday me!!'

(Image credit: BBC)

David Mitchell said of his involvement in the show, "I’m delighted to be working in a genre of television that I have loved ever since, at the age of 10, I started watching the Miss Marple adaptations, starring Joan Hickson, with my parents.

"Sometimes, the only thing that can bring the whole family together is murder."

Ludwig also stars Line Of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin who plays Lucy Betts-Taylor who is John's sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother James.

You can watch the Ludwig trailer here.

Stay tuned for more updates!