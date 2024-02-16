Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of February 19-23

It's another exciting week in Salem. If you want to know what's coming up in the next week or need to look back at last week's episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of February 19-23.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of February 19-23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 19

"Paulina recovers from her surgery while being supported by Abe, Johnny and Chanel. Kayla finds out that Tripp didn’t show up for his work shift at the hospital. Maggie and Konstantin spend Valentine’s evening with each other. Jada confronts Everett about being her ex, Bobby."

Tuesday, February 20

"Stefan warns Ava not to risk Clyde’s wrath. Brady opens up to Marlena. Alex finds Theresa furiously packing after he declines to propose. Sloan complains to Melinda about Eric. Roman surprises Kate with a private dinner."

Wednesday, February 21

"A young Tom & Alice enjoy a picnic. Doug, Julie and Maggie spend time at the burned Horton house. Roman, Kate, John and Marlena lend support as friends and family reminisce. Leo confides in Julie that he’d love to know the history of Salem’s royalty. A vintage box is accidentally discovered."

Thursday, February 22

"Wendy and Tripp find themselves kidnapped! Ava tells Rafe about her pact with Harris. Steve provides proof to Stephanie that Everett is Bobby. Jada confronts Everett with evidence of their life together. Brady and Theresa pay Tate a visit."

Friday, February 23

"With Sarah and Justin’s support, Xander continues to plead his innocence to Rafe. Clyde summons Stefan to Statesville. Ava pours her heart out to unconscious Harris. Konstantin demands answers from Steve."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of February 12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 12

"Tripp works frantically to save a life. Rafe has questions for Ava and Stefan about Harris. Paulina laments messing up Chanel’s wedding day. The Horton house catches fire."

Tuesday, February 13

"Following the fire, Maggie takes in Julie, Doug, Chad, and the kids. Wendy shares with Rafe and Jada her suspicions about Ava’s behavior. Xander returns from his run to find Sarah waiting for him. Ava and Stefan realize Clyde is following through on his threats."

Wednesday, February 14

"It’s Valentine’s Day in Salem and Theresa is convinced Alex will propose. Meanwhile, John and Marlena enjoy a picnic. Kayla and Steve reminisce about their romantic life while Johnny and Chanel surprise Paulina."

Thursday, February 22

"Kristen and Brady have a fight during a visit with Rachel. Chad reveals to Everett what happened the night of the fire. Stephanie invites Jada and Rafe to dinner to meet her boyfriend. Jada questions Ava and Stefan about what happened to Harris. Xander assumes Sarah is done with him."

Friday, February 23

"Theresa can’t take it anymore, so she tells Alex to propose already. Sloan, Eric and Jude’s family time is interrupted once again by Leo. Nicole is overwhelmed at the lengths EJ has gone through for Holly. Wendy and Tripp participate in a Valentine’s day themed event. Stephanie checks in with Everett about their double date with Rafe and Jada."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.